Wisconsin utilities seek future returns on pandemic expenses, losses

Utilities also anticipate revenue losses associated with the Commission’s suspension of customer deposits and late fees and deferred payment plans for those who can’t pay.

Since the utilities will have to absorb these costs until their next rate cases -- up to two years away in some cases -- they are seeking to collect interest much as they would on money invested in a power plant.

The WUA proposes using the “weighted average cost of capital,” which ranges from 7.22% to 7.77% depending on the utility.

Utilities are also bracing for lost revenue as factories are idled and businesses closed during the health emergency and subsequent economic recession, although the WUA has not proposed any special accounting measures to recover those losses “at this time.”

However, in the long term, lower sales generally result in higher rates, since utilities require a certain amount of revenue to cover fixed costs.

Customer advocacy groups say it’s reasonable for the utilities to recover costs but with a lower rate of return -- between 2.7 and 3.4%.

The Citizens Utility Board and Wisconsin Industrial Energy Group also suggest utilities look for cost savings to offset pandemic expenses, such as putting off planned capital projects.

Regulated utilities are “among the chosen few” businesses that can recoup losses in the future, the groups state. “There are numerous industries with dire situations with no opportunity to defer current unexpected cost impacts or other adverse impacts.”

