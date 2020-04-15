You are the owner of this article.
Wisconsin utilities seek future returns on COVID-19 pandemic expenses, losses
Wisconsin utilities seek future returns on COVID-19 pandemic expenses, losses

Forced to guarantee service to all during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, Wisconsin’s investor-owned utilities are seeking to profit on expenses and lost revenue incurred as a result of the response.

Following a March 22 order from Gov. Tony Evers, the Public Service Commission suspended utility service disconnections, late fees and deposits for reconnection during a statewide health emergency that has closed businesses and directed people to stay home to slow the spread of the virus.

The utilities, through their trade association, have asked the PSC to allow them to recover pandemic-related expenses and foregone revenue — along with interest — once the crisis is over.

If approved, the costs would be considered in future rate cases, with consumers ultimately picking up the tab.

Wisconsin, Texas and Nevada are the first states where regulators are exploring COVID-19 expense recovery, according to BofA Securities, which expects utilities and regulators in other states to begin exploring ways to recover bad debt. The investment bank says the utility sector is one of the best-positioned to endure the pandemic.

The Wisconsin Utilities Association (WUA) says it’s too soon to estimate the full financial impact of the pandemic, though it has identified potential sources of expenses, including overtime and sequestration of essential workers, equipment to allow others to work remotely and increased borrowing costs.

Utilities also anticipate revenue losses associated with the commission’s suspension of customer deposits and late fees, and with deferred payment plans for those who can’t pay.

Since the utilities will have to absorb these costs until their next rate cases — up to two years away in some cases — they are seeking to collect interest much as they would on money invested in a power plant.

The WUA proposes using the “weighted average cost of capital,” which ranges from 7.22% to 7.77% depending on the utility.

Utilities are also bracing for lost revenue as factories are idled and businesses closed during the health emergency and likely economic recession. The U.S. Energy Information Administration projects electricity sales will fall 3% in 2020 as a result of stay-at-home orders and the economic slowdown.

The WUA has not proposed any special accounting measures to recover those losses “at this time.” But over the long term, lower sales generally result in higher rates, since utilities require a certain amount of revenue to cover fixed costs.

Customer advocacy groups say it’s reasonable for the utilities to recover costs but with a lower rate of return — between 2.7% and 3.4%.

The Citizens Utility Board and Wisconsin Industrial Energy Group also suggest utilities look for cost savings to offset pandemic expenses, such as putting off planned capital projects.

Regulated utilities are “among the chosen few” businesses that can recoup losses in the future, the groups state. “There are numerous industries with dire situations with no opportunity to defer current unexpected cost impacts or other adverse impacts,” they said in a statement.

Utilities donate to COVID relief efforts

While seeking to recover losses as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, Wisconsin utilities have also donated millions of dollars to support the response.

Madison-based Alliant Energy donated $1 million from shareholders, employees and customers to its Hometown Care Energy fund in Wisconsin, which provides financial assistance for customers in need.

The WEC Energy Group announced plans Tuesday to give $1 million to nonprofit and community organizations -- including hospitals and food pantries -- providing front-line pandemic response.

Minnesota-based Xcel Energy on Tuesday announced plans to give $1.5 million in COVID-19 relief across its eight-state service territory, which includes Wisconsin and Michigan. The money is part of $20 million the company plans to give away from the proceeds of the $680 million sale of the Mankato Energy Center.

Madison Gas and Electric’s foundation has given $200,000 to local relief and recovery efforts.

For customers who can’t pay their bills, the Citizens Utility Board has posted a list of resources at cubwi.org/covid19, including links to state and private energy assistance programs.

--Chris Hubbuch

