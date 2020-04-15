Wisconsin utilities seek future returns on COVID-19 pandemic expenses, losses

Utilities also anticipate revenue losses associated with the commission’s suspension of customer deposits and late fees, and with deferred payment plans for those who can’t pay.

Since the utilities will have to absorb these costs until their next rate cases — up to two years away in some cases — they are seeking to collect interest much as they would on money invested in a power plant.

The WUA proposes using the “weighted average cost of capital,” which ranges from 7.22% to 7.77% depending on the utility.

Utilities are also bracing for lost revenue as factories are idled and businesses closed during the health emergency and likely economic recession. The U.S. Energy Information Administration projects electricity sales will fall 3% in 2020 as a result of stay-at-home orders and the economic slowdown.

The WUA has not proposed any special accounting measures to recover those losses “at this time.” But over the long term, lower sales generally result in higher rates, since utilities require a certain amount of revenue to cover fixed costs.

Customer advocacy groups say it’s reasonable for the utilities to recover costs but with a lower rate of return — between 2.7% and 3.4%.