Wisconsin unemployment rate ties record low of 3%

“They’re assuming that doesn’t have any effects on the economy and I think that in other states that have tried dramatic tax cuts in short periods of time, big cuts to state revenue are a drag on the economy and are frankly very unpopular,” Milton said of the report. “Even if that’s beneficial in the long run, it’s going to have some short-term costs.”

Patricia Mayers, spokesperson for the state Department of Revenue, said in an email department economists noted that CROWE’s report is unclear on how the state would provide relief to certain filers that receive refundable income tax credits like the veterans and surviving spouses tax credit. Officials also noted that repealing the income tax would provide little to no income relief to low-income earners while hitting them with a sales tax increase.

“Changing the balance between income, sales, and property taxes is often discussed across the country, but an outright repeal of one of the major tax types is less common and can lead to instability in a state’s revenue portfolio and unintended consequences,” according to the DOR email.