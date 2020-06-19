Wisconsin unemployment rate dropped slightly to 12% last month, remains lower than national rate

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

However, the latest jobs survey was conducted from May 11-15, so it’s unclear how much impact the elimination of the stay-at-home order had on the jobs gained in the most recent report.

DWD will release local and metropolitan area unemployment data next week. Last month, DWD reported the unemployment rate in the Madison metropolitan area in April was 11.1%. Rates in cities around the state ranged from 9.9% in Fitchburg to 21.1% in Superior. In Iron and Menominee counties, the rate reached 26.2%.

All told, Wisconsin added just shy of 75,000 total non-farm jobs and another 72,100 private sector jobs from April to May of this year, according to the DWD report released Thursday.

“May’s job numbers show a strong increase in jobs, employment, and an unemployment rate that is more than a full percentage point lower than the national rate,” DWD Secretary Caleb Frostman said in a statement. “As Wisconsin’s economy continues to reopen, DWD stands ready to assist workers as they transition back to their former employer, or to new employment.”

Jobs in retail, leisure and hospitality saw some of the biggest gains last month, although no industry has recovered to anywhere near the 2.8% unemployment rate of April and May last year.