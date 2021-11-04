Wisconsin tourism shows September spark

None of the state's 72 counties saw an increase in visitor spending when compared with 2019, although some northern Wisconsin counties fared the best with single-digit declines. Dane County, heavily dependent on conventions, conferences, business travel, special events and sports, saw the largest decrease. Spending plunged 42.5% to $782 million, a decline of $618 million.

In Downtown Madison alone, spending fell from more than $300 million in 2019 to just over $100 million, a drop of 62% according to figures from Destination Madison. Hotels in the central city were hit the hardest as bookings were down 78%.

The 1% increase is the first time since January 2020 that the state has posted a gain in tourism. In June, July and August of 2020, key months for the travel industry, spending was down 49%, 42% and 38% respectively. In 2021, June spending was down 13%, July dipped by 3% and August was down 9%, according to the Travel Association. In September 2020, spending was down 38% to $700 million, a drop of $400 million when compared to September 2019.

Despite the improvements, however, state officials expect 2021 to still lag behind 2019. Those numbers are typically released in early May.