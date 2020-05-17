Wisconsin small-town Chambers of Commerce seek volunteers

It’s been years since sauerkraut has aged in massive vats at Van Holten’s and wieners were stuffed and smoked at Kress Packing Co. in Waterloo.
But for the past 60 years, the Waterloo Area Chamber of Commerce made sure that the Jefferson County city’s history of fermented cabbage and tube sausages was celebrated each September.
Only this year, the event, which fills Fireman’s Park, revs up the historic carousel and clogs Veteran’s Memorial Park in the city’s downtown, will (if it happens) go on sans chamber.
The city has agreed to take over the annual one-day festival, but the chamber is being dissolved, not due to a lack of money or the pandemic, but after officials couldn’t find enough people to fill its volunteer board of directors.
“It’s getting harder and harder to find the people willing to put in the time,” said Evan Kurkowski, 27, the chamber’s president and a lifelong Waterloo resident.
“It’s a pretty big loss. I guess my only hope is that maybe when something’s gone you miss it a little more and it may drive some new people to step in. But I guess time will tell how much people will miss it and how much impact it has.”
Waterloo, with a population of 3,348, is not alone in its chamber struggles, which predate the COVID-19 pandemic.
Many chambers, particularly in smaller communities, have found it difficult to recruit people to serve on their boards that organize festivals, parades, community garage sales, street dances and concerts in community parks.
Finding replacements, however, can be difficult with a limited population. The virus is also adding to the challenges for local chambers to draw volunteers, ask for sponsorships and recruit new members who typically are required to pay dues that can range between $25 and $200 per year.
‘Nobody comes’
In Black Earth, for example, the chamber has struggled to attract members to its board. This year, because of COVID-19, most of its events have been scrubbed for the summer, including its summer concert series that can draw hundreds of people to Veterans Memorial Park.
The chamber has also paused reaching out to local businesses for sponsorships and is not seeking renewal of membership dues.
Jeanne Gosselin, secretary of the Black Earth chamber, said about 37 businesses are members but just four people are active on the board of directors and that the organization was close last year to disbanding.
Getting more people to join the board has been a difficult task. The village, however, chose to put a representative from the chamber on the Economic Development Commission, and the chamber has partnered with Gateway to the Driftless, a private nonprofit created to promote growth in northwestern Dane County. Both moves could help bring new people to the chamber.
“We’re just all trying to work it,” said Gosselin, who works in the village clerk’s office. “We have an annual meeting where we do an open house and we serve beverages and food and we invite all the businesses to come and nobody comes.”
Finding purpose
Five miles to the northwest in Mazomanie, the chamber has met only once since October. There had been talk in the past of merging with Black Earth but nothing came of it, said Ryan VanRiper, president of the Mazomanie Chamber of Commerce. The organization has about 100 businesses that are members, but only five people are active on the board.
The chamber sponsors events like a lighting contest around Christmas and a community garage sale normally held in June but rescheduled to August this year because of the virus.
“Everyone’s so stinking busy,” VanRiper said of the lack of board meetings. “I think that we’ll just plod along. We’ll do what we have to when we have to.”
There are about 265 chambers or like organizations in the state, according to Kurt Bauer, president and CEO of Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce. Some have paid staff, funding from hotel taxes and may even be part of a visitors and convention bureau. Others, mostly in smaller communities, operate solely with volunteers and generate funding through sponsorships, dues and events.
One of WMC’s missions is to serve as the state Chamber of Commerce; however, it is not affiliated with other chambers around the state. The concern over membership and volunteers is a national issue, Bauer said, as Baby Boomers once packed civic and other community organizations while Millennials have largely shied away.
“There’s great networking opportunities at chambers,” Bauer said. “You need strong elected leadership with a vision (of) what the chamber’s mission is in (the) community. And that varies because some are business advocates but some are community advocates and it really depends on the location and what their strategic plan is, what their mission is and of course they’re steered in those directions based on their board of directors and their elected leadership. So you need to know why you exist.”
Time commitment
In the case of Waterloo, it is home to internationally known bicycle manufacturer Trek; Van Holten’s, which now makes pickles sold in a pouch; and McKay Nursery, but there are few downtown businesses and the community has struggled to recover from the loss of 700 full-time jobs after the Perry Judd’s printing plant closed in 2004.
The chamber plans to disburse the $24,000 it has in its bank account to local nonprofits, but a big chunk will likely go to fund this fall’s Wiener & Kraut Day, said Kurkowski, whose father worked third shift for 28 years at Perry as a printer.
The chamber had gone dormant but was revived in 2014. Kurkowski, who works for Poehling Capital Management in Madison, joined the chamber in 2017 when he was a financial planner in his hometown. When he joined the chamber he was one of six on the board, but that dwindled to four by earlier this year. A push for new members was unsuccessful.
“It just kind of unraveled from there,” Kurkowski said. “Some of the board members that were on the board when I joined had done it for three years before that and they just kind of got burned out. They were involved with two or three other organizations. From my perspective, I just didn’t have the time to commit to it that I knew it needed.”
Across the region
In Dodge County, the Fox Lake Chamber of Commerce was on the cusp of folding in 2017 before a local business owner stepped forward to revive the organization.
In nearby Randolph, the chamber was approached by the Kiwanis Club to take over a corn festival, but had to turn down the offer over a lack of help. The event is now run by the local FFA chapter.
Marshall doesn’t have a chamber, but instead the Marshall Area Business Association was formed in 2006. The organization has been without a president for the past five months after Adam Ruechel, the village administrator and who was elected president of the MABA in 2019, took a job in January as the city manager of Platteville.
Stepping up
Over in Deerfield, the chamber in the village of about 2,300 was in dire straits about five years ago, had little money in its bank account and few people interested in serving. That’s when Leah Fritsche, director of the village’s library, and Tessa Dunnington, a local professional photographer, jumped in and began building the organization.
They started Bikes to Big Rigs in the spring that features a bike rodeo, Flight for Life and big semi tractors from two local trucking companies. Other events include music in the park in the summer and a pumpkin hunt in the downtown near Halloween.
The chamber also pushed for projects to revitalize the downtown that were funded by a tax incremental district. The work has included beautification projects, new sidewalks and lighting.
Grants are also being offered to downtown businesses to improve their facades while the village has also seen the recent opening of a coffee shop and, across the street, an ice cream shop. However, the community does not have a grocery store.
“We realized that you can’t be just two people doing this because it’s exhausting,” Fritsche said.
That has led to a committee to organize volunteers and events and an economic development committee that consists of local business owners and makes recommendations to the village on improvement projects.
“It really has been instrumental in that whole business side of things and getting things done,” Fritsche said of the EDC. “But that being said, we’re really talking about a core of eight people that tend to do a lot of these different pieces and parts of planning and executing all these different things. But that’s where you are in a small town.”
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.