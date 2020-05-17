Wisconsin small-town Chambers of Commerce seek volunteers

The chamber had gone dormant but was revived in 2014. Kurkowski, who works for Poehling Capital Management in Madison, joined the chamber in 2017 when he was a financial planner in his hometown. When he joined the chamber he was one of six on the board, but that dwindled to four by earlier this year. A push for new members was unsuccessful.

“It just kind of unraveled from there,” Kurkowski said. “Some of the board members that were on the board when I joined had done it for three years before that and they just kind of got burned out. They were involved with two or three other organizations. From my perspective, I just didn’t have the time to commit to it that I knew it needed.”

Across the region

In Dodge County, the Fox Lake Chamber of Commerce was on the cusp of folding in 2017 before a local business owner stepped forward to revive the organization.

In nearby Randolph, the chamber was approached by the Kiwanis Club to take over a corn festival, but had to turn down the offer over a lack of help. The event is now run by the local FFA chapter.