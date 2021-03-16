Wisconsin small business owners highlight benefits of Gov. Tony Evers' budget proposal

"The fact is that no matter how much money I spend, I cannot get something good," Becker said of both internet and cell service in her area.

Becker also said she has had to balance expanding her business with her need for affordable health care. She said she and other farmers keep their income low enough to qualify for Medicaid because they wouldn't be able to otherwise afford insurance.

Midwest Accounting and Consulting owner Priscilla Prado stressed the importance of working to connect businesses with grant and loan programs that would be created. Prado, who said she works with many Latino business owners who may not speak English, said applying for programs has been difficult.

Jasmine Banks, owner of Perfect Imperfections, also said the state should help businesses identify which funding programs they qualify for. As a business that previously relied on in-person events and fairs to sell her natural home and body products, Banks had to create a website and start an online store, something she said wouldn't have been possible without grant funding.

"Being able to access funding, being able to know what funding is available to you and what you need in order for that funding — sometimes it feels like it's overwhelming," Banks said.