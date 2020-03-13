Wisconsin Retirement System participants to see slight bump in pension checks

More than 215,000 retired public employees participating in the Wisconsin Retirement System will see a bump in their pension checks, beginning May 1.

The payments to retirees from the Core Trust Fund will increase by 1.9%, the Department of Employee Trust Funds announced this month. Payments to retirees opted into the Variable Fund — about 42,000 — will jump 21%.

The annuity adjustments aligned with ranges projected by the department in January, when the department announced that, in 2019, the Core Fund grew 19.9% — after dropping 3.3% the year before — and the Variable Fund grew 28.6% — after dropping 7.9% the year before.

(The numbers reflect only 2019 results, and not the collapse of markets so far in 2020 related to the COVID-19 coronavirus.)

The median annual WRS pension, which combines payments from both funds, is $22,200, spokesman Mark Lamkins said.

The dividends result from gains earned on the WRS assets, managed by the State of Wisconsin Investment Board. The Core Fund covers all participants in the WRS and has a diversified portfolio of stocks, bonds, real estate and private equity. The Variable Fund consists entirely of domestic and international stocks.