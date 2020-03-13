You are the owner of this article.
Wisconsin Retirement System participants to see slight bump in pension checks
PENSIONS | WISCONSIN RETIREMENT SYSTEM

Wisconsin Retirement System participants to see slight bump in pension checks

Retired public employees in Wisconsin, covered by the Wisconsin Retirement System, will see their pension checks go up 1.9% this spring, the Department of Employee Trust Funds said.

More than 215,000 retired public employees participating in the Wisconsin Retirement System will see a bump in their pension checks, beginning May 1. 

The payments to retirees from the Core Trust Fund will increase by 1.9%, the Department of Employee Trust Funds announced this month. Payments to retirees opted into the Variable Fund — about 42,000 — will jump 21%.

The annuity adjustments aligned with ranges projected by the department in January, when the department announced that, in 2019, the Core Fund grew 19.9% — after dropping 3.3% the year before — and the Variable Fund grew 28.6% — after dropping 7.9% the year before.

(The numbers reflect only 2019 results, and not the collapse of markets so far in 2020 related to the COVID-19 coronavirus.)

Bill would raise retirement age from 55 to 59½ for Wisconsin Retirement System participants

The median annual WRS pension, which combines payments from both funds, is $22,200, spokesman Mark Lamkins said. 

The dividends result from gains earned on the WRS assets, managed by the State of Wisconsin Investment Board. The Core Fund covers all participants in the WRS and has a diversified portfolio of stocks, bonds, real estate and private equity. The Variable Fund consists entirely of domestic and international stocks.

Results from the Core Fund are smoothed over five years to provide a more steady payout, avoiding sharp ups and downs. Results from the variable fund, which is a voluntary and riskier account, are not smoothed, making it a more volatile option. 

State investment board employees to tally $9.8 million in bonuses

The Core Fund has $59 billion in assets, and the Variable Fund has $4.5 billion, Lamkins said. 

