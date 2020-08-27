Wisconsin regulators consider mandatory electric vehicle programs for large utilities

“Because there haven’t been guidelines … we’re asking applicants to kind of shoot in the dark,” Valcq said. “I view it as a way to telegraph to people what’s important to us when we look at these programs.”

Commissioner Ellen Nowak said she favors providing a framework but objected to making charging programs mandatory.

“It’s not the role of our commission or utilities to promote the vehicle. It’s their job to assist when customers have them,” Nowak said. “Even though you can do it doesn’t mean you should, and I’m not sure we can. This is a dangerous precedent.”

Commissioner Tyler Huebner noted that while some utilities have developed EV programs on their own, under the regulated monopoly system other ratepayers have no choices.

The proposal is a product of an 18-month long investigation into electric vehicles, including barriers to widespread adoption and the roles utilities and regulators should play in supporting them.