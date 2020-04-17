Wisconsin regulators approve COVID-19 pandemic cost recovery for investor-owned utilities

“In the current environment a lot of non-regulated businesses would be thrilled to have the ability to defer their expenses,” said Chair Rebecca Valcq. “We’re not locked in ... we can always adjust that rate.”

The PSC later issued a news release saying its actions “will maintain reliable and affordable utility services and protect consumers from future unreasonable rate increases.”

The commission did not extend the recovery to revenues lost to declining sales.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration projects electricity sales will fall 3% in 2020 as a result of stay-at-home orders and the economic slowdown, but commissioners said there are still too many variables to consider a mechanism for recovering those losses.

The commission also rejected calls from consumer advocates to require utilities to use potential savings, including tax provisions in the federal CARES Act, to offset expenses.

Valcq bristled at the idea that utilities are profiting from the crisis or that authorized profit margins are guaranteed.

“We give them the goal. It is up to them to manage their expenses if they want to meet that goal,” Valcq said. “Our job is to protect the public while ensuring the financial health of utilities. If we put that financial state into a precarious position, then none of us are going to have power or heat.”

