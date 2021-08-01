Wisconsin mink production hits 51-year low amid COVID-19, inventory glut

But government researchers found little evidence of the virus spreading to wildlife from affected mink farms in Utah last year.

“In general, if biosecurity and infection control processes are implemented on the farms, it will mitigate the spread of diseases in and out of farms,” said Hon Ip, a virologist at the USGS National Wildlife Health Center in Madison who worked on the study.

Dr. John Easley, a Sheboygan County veterinarian and director of research for Fur Council USA, said Wisconsin’s ranchers are in the process of vaccinating about 95% of the state’s captive mink.

“The industry’s set up very well to keep the farms biosecure,” Easley said.

Bans could boost U.S. industry

Whelan said he expects production to rebound this year as prices climb.

“We definitely see the light at the end of the tunnel through these numbers,” he said.

Rhoda-Reis said producers and auction houses are also optimistic and stand to benefit from an end to mink farming in the Netherlands, which historically produced about twice as many pelts as the United States, and a temporary ban in Denmark, the world’s top producer.