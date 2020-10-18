Wisconsin manufacturers adjust operations in COVID-19 era, hire more workers

‘Email doesn’t work’

Like most industries right now, one of the biggest challenges facing manufacturing is communication.

The tight timelines Midwest Prototyping works under for new products add to the challenge of communicating while social distancing, Grundahl said.

“They’re kind of like the college student that writes their paper the night before it’s due, you know,” he said of his customers asking for prototypes.

More planning and scheduling has to go into communication now that video conferencing or distanced meetings are required, Grundahl said, instead of the impromptu questions that could be answered on the spot while popping over to someone else’s station.

But even without creating new types of products, communicating with manufacturing workers can be more difficult during the pandemic than it is with typical office workers.

“For people that are actually out in a plant working on machines and working in a warehouse, they’re not sitting at a computer,” Hein said. “Email doesn’t work.”