Wisconsin manufacturers adjust operations in COVID-19 era, hire more workers

Many manufacturers have been running nonstop throughout the pandemic, producing essential materials from plastic packaging to ventilator parts to COVID-19 testing chemicals — but operating as essential businesses doesn’t make companies and their employees immune to the coronavirus.
Manufacturers across Wisconsin implemented a variety of new procedures — and even did some creative interior decorating — to keep employees safe amid the pandemic.
Staggered shifts and break times, temperature checks at the door and social distancing are hallmarks of many of Wisconsin’s manufacturers’ responses to COVID-19. Because many of these companies are considered “essential businesses” and have not been subjected to many of the same restrictions that office workers are, employees have continued working on-site.
Some companies, such as Blue Mounds-based Midwest Prototyping and Stoughton-based Stoughton Trailers, made some physical changes to their operations.
“The process is still the same, but we’ve changed how we deploy our people,” Midwest Prototyping president Steve Grundahl said. “We’ve changed some layouts of stuff on the shop floor. For a while we went to split shifts. We moved some people around as far as time of day.”
Clear plastic dividers have been installed at multiple workstations — as well as at tables in the break rooms — at Stoughton Trailers, president and CEO Bob Wahlin said, among other precautions.
“The additional cleaning, security and social distancing measures have indeed had a negative impact on productivity,” Wahlin said. “However, we’re committed to keeping our employees safe and healthy, and as we get used to our ‘new normal,’ we expect productivity will improve.”
Over the past seven months, a few Stoughton Trailers employees tested positive, Wahlin said, but contract tracers found that it did not spread to other employees within the workplace, which he said, “helps validate our policies are working.”
Many businesses in the state have been reluctant to confirm or release numbers for how many employees have tested positive. Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce — the state’s largest business organization — and some local chambers of commerce sued to block Gov. Tony Evers from responding to a records request that would have released the names of companies where employees tested positive.
Amcor Flexibles North America, which makes plastic food and medical packaging with 13 facilities in Wisconsin and about 5,000 employees, is doubling up on sanitation procedures at workstations. Each employee should clean their stations before and after their shifts, communications director Mark Hein said.
At Teel Plastics in Baraboo, which makes the plastic for COVID-19 nasal swabs, changes include temperature scanners at the door, distanced tables in the breakroom, mask requirements and clear signage around the facility to encourage safe practices.
“From the moment you arrive to work to the moment you leave, we’ve implemented some changes,” Teel board chairman Jay Smith said.
Work flows are a bit different too, Smith said. Before the pandemic, employees would work on different machines or lines day to day. That cross-training has been limited so employees are working on the same lines more often. That change limits the amount of people who come in contact with each other, and it also makes it easier for the company to trace the contacts of employees if there is a confirmed case at the factory.
Promega vice president of manufacturing operations Chuck York said the company built upon a contingency plan developed after the H1N1 influenza pandemic to keep employees safe. A COVID-19 task force within the company provides updates twice a week with new guidelines and with information on support for employees whether they work from home or onsite, and for mental and physical health.
“We now have real-world tested mitigation plans and have developed practices that will serve us well if we ever have to use them again,” York said in a statement.
‘Email doesn’t work’
Like most industries right now, one of the biggest challenges facing manufacturing is communication.
The tight timelines Midwest Prototyping works under for new products add to the challenge of communicating while social distancing, Grundahl said.
“They’re kind of like the college student that writes their paper the night before it’s due, you know,” he said of his customers asking for prototypes.
More planning and scheduling has to go into communication now that video conferencing or distanced meetings are required, Grundahl said, instead of the impromptu questions that could be answered on the spot while popping over to someone else’s station.
But even without creating new types of products, communicating with manufacturing workers can be more difficult during the pandemic than it is with typical office workers.
“For people that are actually out in a plant working on machines and working in a warehouse, they’re not sitting at a computer,” Hein said. “Email doesn’t work.”
In addition to adding new signs around the facilities, Hein said Amcor has been sending more traditional mail to its employees than it has in the past few years to keep employees informed about emerging information about the coronavirus. Mailings include updates about the coronavirus, the way it spreads and its symptoms.
Socially distanced corporate culture
Workplace culture also took a hit from the pandemic as employees are encouraged to distance themselves from other workers when possible.
Teel management had to get creative to try to maintain a sort of family atmosphere, Smith said. To maintain some social connection among employees, Teel contracted a food truck to make individual, packaged meals for its employees instead of its annual cook-out.
Thankfully, the weather was good that day, Smith said.
“Folks socially distanced outdoors in a safe environment but still experienced that camaraderie that fosters our culture,” Smith said.
At Amcor, large meetings where much of the company’s messaging might have been shared were canceled to prevent the spread among groups.
“So much more is done in very small, kind of spread-out groups,” vice president of human resources Vanessa Wellens said. “You don’t get some of the same energy and enthusiasm that you get as a big town hall where you’re hearing from your population together.”
Worker shortage
While manufacturers are modifying safety precautions as new information comes out about the coronavirus, many manufacturers are bringing on new employees.
Increased demand for nasal swabs and other Teel products led the company to put out a call for more employees. Smith said the company plans to hire 80, but as it’s been for several years, manufacturing workers are hard to find.
“It’s a challenge that we’re constantly addressing,” Smith said.
In the meantime, those products need to be made. Smith said workers are taking on overtime hours to meet customer needs.
Stoughton Trailers put up listings for about 300 new positions last month as it expects to increase production within the next year.
Amcor also plans to hire about 300 employees in Wisconsin, though finding workers is difficult for that company too, Wellens said. With manufacturing being one of the largest drivers of Wisconsin’s economy, she said she hopes workers will begin to seek out manufacturing jobs again.
“It should be a pride point for us when our children raise their hand and say, ‘I want to go to a technical college. I want a career in manufacturing,’” Wellens said. “I think it’s an opportunity for us to continue really reinforcing that across the state.”
