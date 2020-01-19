Wisconsin fur: Finnish auction house takes over Stoughton mink trading hub

A ‘vibrant history’

Wisconsin might not exist without the fur industry. The first white explorers who ventured up the Mississippi River and across the Great Lakes in the early 1600s came in search of fur, which had been largely depleted in Europe. They set up trade with the native tribes, offering jewelry, metal tools and guns in exchange for pelts. “At one point, all people — native and European — who were living here were in one way or another engaged in this business,” said Robert Birmingham, a former state archaeologist and professor of anthropology. “It was a mutually beneficial system — for a while.”

The trade was fueled by fashion, Birmingham said, namely upper-class obsession with beaver-skin hats. But trends changed, and by the 1830s, the demand for pelts had waned, leaving the natives with little means to acquire the goods on which they had come to depend. As a result, Birmingham said, they began going into debt — a practice that had been encouraged by President Thomas Jefferson. That debt made it easier for the federal government to take native lands, paving the way for Wisconsin to become a state. U.S. mink farming got its start in upstate New York during the Civil War, according to a 1943 history by the publisher of the Wisconsin-based journal, “Fur Rancher.” With its cold climate and abundance of fish, meat and dairy byproducts to provide a cheap, high-protein diet, Wisconsin was a natural place for the industry to thrive. By 1940, Wisconsin had twice as many fur farms as any other state, according to the Wisconsin Historical Society. “There’s a really vibrant history of mink farming in Wisconsin,” Whelan said. A 1945 publication from the Wisconsin Conservation Department said mink farming made “phenomenal growth” in the previous decade and predicted Wisconsin would continue to lead the nation in production, thanks in part to the state’s climate, its “ample supply of horse meat and its long Great Lakes shore line.” While the mink industry modernized, trapping gained new allure.