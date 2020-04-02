Wisconsin dairy industry calls for help as farmers forced to dump milk

Wisconsin’s dairy industry is calling for federal help as farmers have begun dumping milk because of falling demand amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Despite empty grocery store shelves in recent weeks, widespread closures of schools and restaurants -- coupled with falling exports -- have led to a steep decline in demand, said Rebekah Sweeney, communications and policy director for the Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

With more than they can sell, processors are refusing to pick up milk from farmers, who are left to dump it into manure pits or spread it on fields.

“It began yesterday in Wisconsin,” Sweeney said. “We do expect to see more of it.”

While farmers are still being paid for that milk, the Cheese Makers Association and Dairy Business Association are calling on the U.S. Department of Agriculture to provide direct aid and make “a massive dairy commodity purchase.”

“We need it now,” Sweeney said.

Sweeney said exports have fallen about 15% since the onset of a new coronavirus that has sickened more than 1 million people and killed tens of thousands worldwide.