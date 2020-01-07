Wisconsin Craft Market to close at Westgate

The last remaining retailer in the redevelopment zone for Westgate Mall has announced it is closing and will not seek another location.

Paul Zarnikow, who has owned Wisconsin Craft Market for nearly 31 years, said he chose not to find a new location for his business because of his age and the challenges from the internet to brick and mortar stores. A going-out-of-business sale will start in March with the store closing in April, Zarnikow said in a Facebook post on Monday.

"Although my staff was unaware until just a couple of days ago, I've known about this for a little over a month and was trying to decide if there was a chance we could move rather than close, even starting negotiations on a new spot for a smaller version of Wisconsin Craft Market," Zarnikow wrote. " However, after much agonizing and looking at the recent trends in brick and mortar retail, I arrived at the conclusion that with my next birthday being my 69th, it simply wasn't a good idea to sign my name to a long term lease."