Wisconsin businesses still waiting on help as federal program runs dry

As of Monday, the SBA had approved 31,702 loans totalling nearly $7.3 billion for Wisconsin businesses -- more than all but nine other states.

The rules say banks must close the loans within 10 days of approval, but the SBA has not said how much of the money has been delivered nor how many loan applications were still pending or denied.

Octopi Brewing in Waunakee is still producing teas, sodas and bottled water for supermarkets but was forced to close its taproom and kitchen.

Owner Isaac Showaki said he moved some taproom employees into production but had to furlough some workers last week while waiting on his loan, which he received Tuesday.

“We couldn’t hold on any longer,” Showaki said.

The loans are available to small businesses -- generally those with fewer than 500 employees -- and are capped at 2.5 times the average monthly payroll.

The NFIB found more than a quarter of small businesses haven’t been able to qualify for loans -- in most cases because their banks aren’t participating and banks that are weren’t taking on new customers.