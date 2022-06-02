Wisconsin businesses rush to keep up with demand, workers paid amid inflation price spikes

Emma Stepien of Downtown gift shop Madison Modern Market fears for how her customers will fare in the coming months amid the continuing inflation crisis, whose price spikes have left no industry or consumer untouched.

The manager has seen the cost of the Market's specialty fare rise by at least 50 cents to $1. When ordering product, Stepien said prices have increased by between 10-20%. Her State Street store is is one of many Wisconsin businesses – large and small – that face the challenge of addressing increasing costs while keeping workers paid, customers satisfied and the demand for supplies and services at bay.

Consumers themselves have encountered the rising and burdensome cost of food, housing, gas, insurance premiums, cars and even certain metals, computer components and plastics – for which stagnant wages have always not kept pace.

The U.S. Department of Labor said earlier this spring that its consumer price index jumped by 8.5% in March compared with 12 months earlier. That was the index’s largest year-over-year increase since December 1981.

Inflation is a "sustained increase in the growth rate of the general price level," explained Menzie Chinn, professor of public affairs and economics at UW-Madison, in an email.

To mitigate inflation, some Wisconsin companies are turning to automation to supplement for worker shortages, and ordering product in bulk amid supply chain woes. Ole Olsen, Isthmus Engineering & Manufacturing Co-op controls engineer and member owner, said his business has seen demand for its automation equipment skyrocket in particular – the co-op that's been around since the 1980s has a two-year backlog of orders for supplies.

One fast-growing Madison company has even turned to layoffs.

Just two weeks ago, Madison biomedical giant Exact Sciences – maker of several types of cancer diagnostic tests – announced the 230 layoffs, which makes up about 3% of the company's global workforce. Around 50 affected workers resided in Madison, Exact said.

The layoffs came despite Exact's plan to add a 266,000-square-foot research and development facility to its Madison campus, as well as expand existing lab and warehouse space, in addition to recent acquisitions. The expansion project totals $350 million, and is expected to create 1,300 new jobs within Exact.

"As announced in January, we remain committed to investing an additional $350 million in our Madison campuses," said Exact spokesperson Scott Larrivee in an email statement last week. "(The company's) actions do not affect those plans."

"We expect to end the year with a net positive increase to employee headcount," he added. "Construction to expand our clinical processing laboratory and warehouse is already well underway. An adjustment we have made since January is a decision to temporarily pause construction on a (research and development center) in University Research Park project for a couple of years while we focus our efforts and dollars on longer term growth opportunities."

With inflation spikes expected to continue, Chinn said the problem will have affect companies across sectors in varying ways.

"Inflation will have different effects on companies absorb the rising costs of production in reduced profits, or decide to pass on the cost increases onto price increases," he said. "Whether firms do that depends on whether consumer demand is high, or whether firms have market power – such as when there are only a few producers."

The cause

Inflation is caused by several factors that shift in importance over time, Chinn said.

"The first is how much demand ... there is for goods and services produced by America, relative to how much the economy can produce," he added. "The second is cost shocks, such as changes in the price of oil or commodities. The third is the inflation that consumers and businesses expect to occur since they set wages and prices taking into account what they think prices will do in the future."

In 2020, inflation was driven by the "re-opening of the economy" after the brunt of COVID-19 lockdowns, and the "surge in demand for goods colliding with a limited capacity to produce and ship products," he said.

Last year, it "was automobiles and consumer goods that were were big drivers of inflation, while services inflation was very low," Chinn explained.

"Shortages of computer chips were a big part of the price increases in particularly automobiles," he said "The housing boom also drove construction material prices very high."

In 2022, gas prices in particular have spiked — largely due to the war and sanctions the U.S. and other countries imposed on Russian oil imports and other products a few months ago.

To drive current price spikes down, "one can try to manage expectations of inflation, improve productivity or slow the economy down sufficiently so that demand for goods and services roughly match the output the economy can produce on average," he said. "The (U.S. Federal Reserve) is trying to do the last without driving the economy into a recession."

Impact on small, large businesses

A small business like Madison Modern Market, Rude Brew Kombucha on Sherman Avenue has seen soaring costs for materials like bottles, said owner Lacy Rude.

"Bottles had gone up $1 to $2 per piece, which I have never experienced," she said in an email. "When you’re ordering thousands of bottles every week or two, that really adds up fast. Then when you factor in labels, ink, gas, combined with an already injured and squeamish market, well it’s been a wild ride. I had to increase my pricing (for customers.) That was last year."

Companies similar to the size and scope of Exact Sciences have faced their inflation struggles, too.

Thomas Thompson, president and chief commercial officer of Baraboo manufacturer Teel Plastics, said the price of a resin the company uses to make its various products has increased by 50% over the last year. Labor costs have increased as well, he said, as the company has sought to remain competitive amid talent shortages. Teel Plastics has been in business since 1951, and has 400 employees.

NorthStar Medical Isotopes of Beloit, with two research and development sites in Madison, has navigated similar woes, said Paul Estrem, chief financial officer. A nuclear medicine company that procures compounds that aid in the diagnosis of cancer, NorthStar has around 350 employees.

Estrem said, of the many challenges NorthStar has faced amid price spikes, a piece of manufacturing equipment the company orders was priced at $1 million in 2019.

In 2021, that number jumped to a staggering $5 million. Estrem didn't specify what kind of equipment was ordered.

