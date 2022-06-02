Wisconsin businesses rush to keep up with demand, worker pay amid inflation price spikes

Emma Stepien, manager of Downtown gift shop Madison Modern Market, worries how her customers will cope in the coming months amid the continuing inflation crisis that has left no industry or consumer untouched.

Wholesale prices for products Stepien orders to sell at the boutique have increased by between 10-20%, she said, adding that the business has raised costs for customers by at most $1. Family-owned Madison Modern Market carries various lifestyle goods from buttons to leather bags, which retail from $5-$200, and has been in business since 2013.

The State Street store is one of many Wisconsin businesses — large and small — that face the challenge of addressing increasing costs while keeping workers paid, customers satisfied and the demand for supplies and services at bay.

Consumers themselves have encountered the rising and burdensome price of food, housing, gas, insurance premiums, cars and even certain metals, computer components and plastics — for which stagnant wages have not always kept pace.

The U.S. Department of Labor said earlier this spring that its consumer price index jumped by 8.5% in March compared with 12 months earlier. That was the index’s largest year-over-year increase since December 1981.

Inflation is a "sustained increase in the growth rate of the general price level," explained Menzie Chinn, professor of public affairs and economics at UW-Madison, in an email.

To mitigate inflation, some Wisconsin companies are turning to automation to supplement for worker shortages, and ordering product in bulk amid supply chain woes. Ole Olsen, Isthmus Engineering & Manufacturing Co-op controls engineer and member owner, said his business has seen demand for its automation equipment skyrocket in particular. The co-op, founded in the 1980s, has a two-year backlog of orders for supplies.

One fast-growing Madison company has even turned to cutting staff.

Just two weeks ago, Madison biomedical giant Exact Sciences — maker of several types of cancer diagnostic tests — announced 230 layoffs, which makes up about 3% of the company's global workforce. Around 50 affected workers resided in Madison, Exact said.

The layoffs came after Exact planned in January to add a 266,000-square-foot research and development facility to its Madison campus, as well as expand existing lab and warehouse space – in addition to recent acquisitions. The overall project totals $350 million, and is expected to create 1,300 new jobs within Exact.

Construction on the lab and warehouse spaces is on track to finish by the end of the year, said Exact spokesperson Scott Larrivee, asked about whether inflation has impacted the project's timing, adding the research and development center is delayed by a few years. The center was originally set to open in 2024.

Across sectors, continuing inflation spikes will have an impact on companies in varying ways, Chinn said.

"Inflation will have different effects on companies as they absorb the rising costs of production in reduced profits, or decide to pass on the cost increases onto price increases," he said. "Whether firms do that depends on whether consumer demand is high, or whether firms have market power — such as when there are only a few producers."

The cause

Inflation is caused by several factors that shift in importance over time, Chinn said.

"The first is how much demand … there is for goods and services produced by America, relative to how much the economy can produce," he added. "The second is cost shocks, such as changes in the price of oil or commodities. The third is the inflation that consumers and businesses expect to occur since they set wages and prices taking into account what they think prices will do in the future."

In 2020, inflation was driven by the "re-opening of the economy" after the brunt of COVID-19 lockdowns, and the "surge in demand for goods colliding with a limited capacity to produce and ship products," he said.

Last year, it "was automobiles and consumer goods that were were big drivers of inflation, while services inflation was very low," Chinn explained.

Shortages of computer chips were a big part of the price increases, particularly for automobiles, he said. The housing boom also drove construction material prices very high.

In 2022, gas prices in particular have spiked — largely due to the war and sanctions the U.S. and other countries imposed on Russian oil imports and other products a few months ago.

To drive current price spikes down, "one can try to manage expectations of inflation, improve productivity or slow the economy down sufficiently so that demand for goods and services roughly match the output the economy can produce on average," he said. "The (U.S. Federal Reserve) is trying to do the last without driving the economy into a recession."

Impact on small, large businesses

Rude Brew Kombucha on Sherman Avenue has seen soaring costs for materials like bottles, said owner Lacy Rude.

"Bottles had gone up $1 to $2 per piece, which I have never experienced," she said in an email. "When you’re ordering thousands of bottles every week or two, that really adds up fast. Then when you factor in labels, ink, gas, combined with an already injured and squeamish market, well it’s been a wild ride. I had to increase my pricing (for customers.) That was last year."

Companies similar to the size and scope of Exact Sciences have faced their inflation struggles too.

Thomas Thompson, president and chief commercial officer of Baraboo manufacturer Teel Plastics, said the price of a resin the company uses to make its various products has increased by 50% over the last year.

Labor costs have increased as well, he said, as the company has sought to remain competitive amid talent shortages. Teel Plastics has been in business since 1951, and has 400 employees.

NorthStar Medical Isotopes of Beloit, with two research and development sites in Madison, has navigated similar woes, said Paul Estrem, chief financial officer. A nuclear medicine company that procures compounds that aid in the diagnosis of cancer, NorthStar has around 350 employees.

To illustrate the many challenges NorthStar has faced amid price spikes, Estrem noted a piece of manufacturing equipment the company orders — he didn't specify which kind — cost $1 million in 2019.

In 2021, that number jumped to a staggering $5 million. Regardless, the company tells its employees inflation woes will subside.

"This is going to pass," Estrem said. "(We advise) keeping the eye on the ball and not worrying about the macroenvironment."

