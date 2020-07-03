Wisconsin business groups raise concerns about what info state might release about COVID cases

The report prompted the state’s largest business organizations — including Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce, the Wisconsin Restaurant Association and Wisconsin Grocers Association — to send letters to Evers’ office saying releasing such information would have severe impacts on businesses already struggling through the pandemic.

Susan Quam, the restaurant association’s executive vice president, said she understands the administration’s need to respond to a public records request but cautioned that releasing such information would mislead the public.

“Our concern is primarily that, unfortunately, you’re not going to know the full story of every single individual who became ill and where they contracted it,” Quam said. “It’s just going to put businesses further at risk.”

The Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development reported the state unemployment rate dipped slightly in May, but was still 12%. While retail and service industries experienced some of the biggest gains since April, those industries also took some of the hardest hits as stores and restaurants were forced to close as the pandemic spread.