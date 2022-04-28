Wisconsin Brewing Company in Verona gets new investors and president as it eyes expansion

One of Dane County's largest craft breweries is about to get a whole lot bigger with new leadership and investors that come from the macro side of the beer industry.

Wisconsin Brewing Company announced Thursday that Paul Verdu, who recently left Molson Coors where he was vice president of Tenth and Blake and led the company’s craft beer division across the U.S., will become WBC's new president.

Verdu will replace Carl Nolen who helped found the brewery in 2013. However, Nolen will remain in a leadership role at the brewery and continue to serve on the company's board of directors.

The business plan includes seven new investors, one of whom is Jeff Hembrock, a former Miller Brewing Company and SABMiller executive, as WBC has plans to triple the size of its 21,000-square-foot facility in the Verona Technology Park. In 2021, the brewery made about 80,000 barrels of beer, hard seltzers, teas and non-alcoholic sodas. About 75% of that work was for seven other beverage companies, including Pabst. A 50,000 to 60,000 square-foot expansion would allow WBC to grow its contract work and its own line of beers that include Badger Club and brands from Lake Louie Brewing Co, which it purchased in 2019.

"This is additional investors coming in. There's nothing hostile about this," Verdu said. "Carl is stepping down but he will stay with us working with me side by side to get this thing growing at an even faster rate."

The growth plans over the next five years include a goal of over 200,000 barrels of production a year, expanding the outdoor beer garden around a pond to accommodate up to 4,000 people and installing an innovation brewery that can make five barrels at a time at Wisconsin Brewing Company Field in Oconomowoc. The new 2,500-seat stadium, scheduled to open on May 20, is the home of the Lake Country Dockhounds, a team that plays in the American Association of Professional Baseball and is affiliated with Major League Baseball. WBC purchased the naming rights to the stadium as a way to expand its brand, Nolen said.

The new investors came after searching for the past several months for ways to finance expansion at the Verona brewery which has a brewhouse that has the potential to make 1,000 barrels a day. Much of the expansion would be used for fermentation tanks and warehousing.

"We just couldn't pass on the opportunity to recruit (Verdu) to come in and take us to the next level," Nolen said. "He's just so well known and so respected."

Verdu, who lives in Delafield and grew up in northern California, held brand manager positions with Spectrum Brands, SC Johnson and Nestle early on his career before joining Miller Brewing Co. in 2005 as its director of marketing. In 2007 Verdu became the vice president of brand marketing for Constellation Brand's beer division where he ran a $40 million marketing budget for brands that included Modelo before going to South Africa to join SABMiller and oversee marketing there for Peroni, MGD and Grolsch, according to Verdu's LinkedIn profile.

He later became president of SABMiller's Canada division before joining Tenth & Blake as vice president of sales and marketing and then moving to lead the division, which includes brands like Atwater Brewery, Hop Valley Brewing Co. and Wisconsin-based Jacob Leinenkugel Brewing Co.

The other investors include Hembrock, who has 39 years of beer industry experience and recently completed the Advanced Leadership Initiative at Harvard University. Jim Rowe brings over 40 years of investment, acquisition and management experience across multiple industries while the other investors are Derek Deubel, CEO of ProBrew/TechniBlend; Rob Medved, CEO of Cannella Media Group and Mark and Karen Stralow, members of a family farm group from Morrison, Illinois.

Christopher Rebholz, who has been a partner and board member of WBC since its inception in 2013, has also increased his stake in the company and will serve as chairman of the board.

“The WBC team is fantastic and we’ve built a world class facility capable of not only growing our craft brands, but one that has established and significantly grown our contract manufacturing business across multiple beverage platforms,” Rebholz said in a press release. “To have someone of Paul’s background and leadership ability is a game changer for the team and business.”

Wisconsin Brewing Company opened the doors to its $11 million facility with much fanfare in 2013 as the craft beer boom was continuing its rise. Nolen had tried to buy Capital Brewery in Middleton where he had served as president but when that deal fell through, he helped form an investment group to build a new brewery in Verona. The business plan called for producing its own brands with the help of former Capital brewmaster Kirby Nelson and ultimately growing production to 250,000 barrels a year.

But as more breweries opened and began competing for tap handles and cooler space at bars and shelf space at liquor and grocery stores, WBC began to take on work from other beverage companies who wanted to produce products without investing in manufacturing and warehousing space. WBC's strategy to grow its contract work mimics that of Octopi Brewing Co. in Waunakee, which opened its brewery in 2015 with hopes of producing 50,000 barrels a year.

In October, Octopi broke ground on a $72 million, 300,000-square-foot expansion project in the Waunakee Business Park that is designed to push production to 1 million barrels a year, the vast majority of it contract work from other companies.

The industry is further challenged by beer drinkers who are no longer loyal to a single brand or even style. However, that same fickleness combined with the growth of canned cocktails and hard seltzers has created more business for companies like Octopi and WBC, who are both centrally located in the country which saves on shipping costs.

"I think there's an opportunity for all of us to co-exist and grow," Verdu said of other breweries doing contract work. "I'm not entering this with any kind of false notion that we just flip a switch and get crankin. We have some work to do."

