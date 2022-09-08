Wisconsin-based Penny Mustard Furnishings finally enters the Madison market

The company with the quirky name is based in Wisconsin, has been around for nearly 30 years and is only now making its debut in Madison.

But now that it's here, Penny Mustard Furnishings is not shying away from the other major furniture competitors in the market.

That's why when a space that had been home in the past to the Ganser Company and a Pier 1 Imports store became available along the Beltline, the owners of Penny Mustard decided to open their tenth store on what some refer to as "furniture row."

The stores along the stretch include an 85,000-square-foot Steinhafels store that opened in 1995, a 105,000-square-foot Furniture and ApplianceMart that opened in 2015 in the former American TV building, and the 33,000-square-foot Don's Home Furniture, located on the south side of the Beltline since 2007.

Penny Mustard, which opened in late August, is just east of the Culver's on the north side of the Beltline but at 19,000 square-feet, is considerably smaller than its nearby competitors.

"We're finding that 20,000 (square feet) seems to be the sweet spot. It's just a smaller more comfortable environment," said Nicole Titschler, Penny Mustard's director of sales. "Location is everything. We’ve just always kept an open mind as to what’s available and Madison has been on our radar for a long time."

Penny Mustard is the creation of brothers Arvid and Ben Huth, who grew up on a dairy farm near Cadott in northwestern Wisconsin. When they were younger, their parents would pay them a penny for every wild mustard plant pulled from the farm fields. But when Arvid was 21, he convinced his then 19-year-old brother to pursue opening a furniture store. Arvid had sold furniture at a local store his third year in college so the two brothers sold seven cows, two snowmobiles and borrowed $10,000 from their parents.

They initially considered the Eau Claire market but when they were shunned by a real estate broker, the pair headed to Milwaukee County where they found a more positive broker who found the pair a 3,400-square-foot space in Greenfield.

"And he took us seriously and he found a little spot and he found a landlord, Leo Lichter, who said, 'yeah, I’ll take a chance on these kids.' He was an old guy and he didn’t care," said Arvid, now 50. "And, we packed up the stuff we had and moved down there and started selling furniture and it’s just kind of been successful since."

Within the first three years, the Huth brothers opened stores in Brookfield and Brown Deer and entered the Chicago market in 1999 with stores in Hoffman Estates and Lombard. The company now has five stores in Illinois, one in Indiana and four in Wisconsin. A store in Appleton is scheduled to open next month.

Madison is well stocked with furniture retailers, many of whom struggled in the early days of the pandemic but then saw sales boom as hunkered down home owners and renters, who delayed travel and nights out, allocated those funds to interior makeovers. Dane County is also one of the fastest growing counties in Wisconsin.

Between 2010 and 2020, Madison added 36,631 residents, a 16% increase, for a population of 269,840. The Madison metropolitan area similarly picked up 75,361 residents to reach 680,796, a 12.4% boost. And many of those new residents - whether they live in Madison's Downtown or expanding suburbs like Verona, Waunakee and Sun Prairie - need furniture.

But Penny Mustard has more than just furniture showrooms. The company owns 25 HassleLess Mattress stores, which operate without sales people. There are 16 stores in Illinois, one in Indiana and eight in Wisconsin but none yet in Dane County. In addition, Penny Mustard, which sells national furniture brands like Smith Brothers and Annabelle Tate, also has its own manufacturing plants.

In 2017, the company purchased Mistic Creek Furniture, located in Greendale across the street from the Penny Mustard distribution center. The 26,000-square-foot factory that employs 17 people builds bedroom and dining room sets, home entertainment centers and cabinets. In April, Penny Mustard purchased Marshfield Furniture, which has 100 employees and has been making upholstered furniture like sofas, love seats and recliners in Central Wisconsin since 1944.

Nearly every other vendor is within a 300 mile radius of the corporate headquarters in Greendale, Titschler said.

"Back in the early 2000s is when labor was getting so expensive that almost everybody went over seas," Titschler said. "We kept pursuing the idea of wanting to keep things local."