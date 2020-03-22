Wisco Pop in Viroqua expanding amid uncertainty of COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic

VIROQUA — Austin Ashley was optimistic as he spoke about his company that makes organic craft soda and sparkling water.

During a tour on March 12, he showed off Wisco Pop’s larger stainless steel tanks and kettles along with a new six-head bottling line that can fill 40 bottles a minute.

The company’s products are also slated to be distributed soon into 60 Whole Foods Market stores throughout the Midwest.

But by late last week, he had laid off two employees and the future, due to the COVID-19 coronavirus, has become much less certain for Ashley and thousands of small businesses around the state and country.

“Is there a long run for any of these small businesses,” Ashley asked during a follow-up phone interview Wednesday. “We’re going to find out. I don’t think it’s going to squish us, because I’ve made it this far, but we’re not ordering inventory.”

Pain of pandemic

Restaurants, cafes, hotels, retailers, just about every sector of the economy is feeling the punches from the pandemic. Thousands of people in Wisconsin have been furloughed and more layoffs are likely.