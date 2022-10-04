Will World Dairy Expo remain in Madison?

The cows have returned for their showers, grooming, leisurely walks and time in the spotlight on the bark-covered show floor in the Dane County Coliseum.

Elsewhere on the grounds of the Alliant Energy Center on Monday, a wide assortment of tractors, machinery and calf hutches was laid out in outdoor spaces, exhibitors began filling Exhibition Hall for a trade show that runs through Friday, and lines formed for the grilled Muenster cheese sandwiches and chocolate shakes served up by the Badger Dairy Club from UW-Madison.

Nearby, a weathered, nearly 20-foot-tall globe slowly spun 55 years after it was gifted to Dane County as thanks for allowing the World Dairy Expo to use the grounds for an inaugural event that would grow into the largest convention in Dane County and draw people from around the world.

But there is a lingering question here, among the tents, pavilions, piles of bedding straw and advertisements for genetics and mastitis prevention: Will World Dairy Expo find a new home or will it continue to be a part of the landscape here once its contract with the county expires after the 2023 show?

It appears both the county and the Expo would prefer the status quo, but each has concerns.

The county wants to make sure the grounds are suitable for a wide range of uses and events and has considered adding housing, hotels and restaurants as a way to increase revenue and further diversify the property. Expo leadership, which is about to undertake a strategic planning initiative, worries about access under the redevelopment plan, the future of conventions and trade shows, and how they are evolving post-pandemic as the event attracts a growing virtual audience around the world.

In March 2021, the county offered to extend the Expo’s contract through 2030 but the Expo board has yet to act on the agreement. However, talks between Expo and county officials are expected to ramp up after this week’s event.

“Our intent is to sit down with them and explore what can happen,” said Bill Hageman, president of the World Dairy Expo board of directors, as he watched a dairy cattle show Monday from the third level of the Coliseum. “It can be a long process. In the last five years there’s been a lot of business plans and scenarios for this campus and (we want to know) how those impact our event. There’s a lot to figure out.”

Meanwhile, Adam Heffron has been on the job as executive director of the Alliant Energy Center for just over 30 days. But despite his short tenure, he understands the importance of World Dairy Expo, not only to the county property but to the region. The event this year is expected to draw nearly 60,000 people who fill hotel rooms, eat at restaurants, buy gas and shop, pumping millions of dollars into the local economy.

“It’s our goal to do everything we can to retain them,” Heffron said from behind his desk in the administration building located about 50 yards from where a line of cows was getting sprayed down with hoses. “They’ve grown much faster than we’ve grown, but we’re a great fit for them.”

Any agreement would need to be approved by the Dane County Board and World Dairy Expo’s board.

Event space

The Alliant Energy Center hosts events such as the Midwest Horse Fair, the Wisconsin Quarter Horse Association, Dane County Fair, Canoecopia, the CrossFit Games, concerts, high school and college graduations and Brat Fest, among others.

But the construction of more facilities could be a part of the negotiations between the county and the Expo. The Expo has outgrown the two New Holland pavilions, constructed in 2014 and totaling 290,000 square feet of space. The pavilions hold most of the 3,300 dairy cows at this year’s event, but because of the growth, two massive dairy cattle tents have been erected just to the north of the pavilions to hold the overflow entries.

Meanwhile, the 225,000-square-foot Exhibition Hall constructed in 1995 is also maxed out for the Expo and is one of the reasons the Expo is forced to erect each year a temporary building called the Trade Center just east of Exhibition Hall to hold large farm machinery for some of its vendors.

“You can’t just build off of one event,” Heffron said. “My charge is to understand all of the needs of the events we host and the needs of other events we hope to host.”

Hageman, who has led the Expo board for the past four years and lives just north of Madison in Rio, said it will be important to hear from the Expo’s stakeholders and use the strategic planning process to determine what is best for the organization. However, Hageman admits it would be difficult to replicate the geographic location, the history with the community and a solid base of 300 volunteers from the Madison area that are instrumental to the show’s success. Redevelopment plans of the property by the county will also be closely studied by the Expo board.

No date has been set by the board as to when it would need to make a decision.

“There’s many, many, many variables. It’s not just one or two things,” Hageman said. “If they change access, what we can and can’t do and how we can and can’t utilize it — it all has an impact.”