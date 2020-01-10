Whole Foods to relocate to larger space at proposed Madison Yards

The announcement of Whole Foods making a move west has been years in the making. The 30,000-square-foot store opened in Madison 1996. In 2008, it scrapped plans for a 55,000-square-foot store at Hilldale on a site that ultimately became home to a Target store.

Whole Foods, which was purchased for $13.7 billion by Amazon in August 2017, began offering delivery through Amazon Prime in 2018, which required more space. But in August of that year, the store, located near a spot that has been common for flooding, was closed for days after it sustained water damage and lost thousands of dollars in groceries after torrential rains inundated the region and caused widespread flooding.

The store’s proposed new location is on a ridge overlooking University Avenue and would be next door to a proposed 175-room hotel at University Avenue and Segoe Road.

“As a longtime member of the Madison community, we look forward to continuing to serve our neighbors at this brand-new location and providing them with an updated, more exciting shopping experience,” said David Schwartz, regional president for Whole Foods Market’s Midwest region.