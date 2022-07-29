 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wheel & Sprocket replaces Fitchburg Cycles on Cahill Main

Wheel & Sprocket

The doors have opened on a second location in Dane County for Wheel & Sprocket.

The Milwaukee-based bicycle retailer opened its first store in 2018 in Middleton and has now purchased the assets of Fitchburg Cycles, which opened about 10 years ago in what had been a Blockbuster Video store at 2970 Cahill Main in Fitchburg. However, Edwin Benet, the former owner of Fitchburg Cycles, said he is thankful for the move after he was given an eviction order from his new landlord, Bridge33 Capital, a Seattle-base real estate investment firm, that purchased most of the buildings in the Hatchery Hill Town Center and wanted to triple his rent.

Wheel & Sprocket

The 7,000-square-foot Wheel & Sprocket store in Fitchburg is the Milwaukee company's second store in Dane County. The first store in the county opened in 2018 in Middleton.

"It was a blessing," said Benet, who was moved to tears during a ceremonial chain cutting ceremony Wednesday to welcome Wheel & Sprocket to the city. "I'm debt free now and have some money for retirement. I was very lucky to have the (Kegel) family step in."

Wheel & Sprocket was founded in 1973 and, in 1989, was purchased by Chris Kegel, who started with the shop as a mechanic a few weeks after it opened in Hales Corners. His two children, Amelia and Noel Kegel now run the business that has grown with the addition of the Fitchburg shop to 12 locations in Wisconsin and Illinois.

Wheel & Sprocket is Fitchburg's lone bike shop but the Madison area is filled with bike shops that sell products in a wide price range and which is highly competitive.

Wheel & Sprocket

Wheel & Sprocket was founded in Milwaukee in 1973 and now has 12 locations in Wisconsin and Illinois. The newest is in Fitchburg.

Amelia Kegel said Wednesday that her company is always looking for growth opportunities and the situation with Fitchburg Cycles presented an opportunity. The shop carries Trek, Giant and other major brands, a line of electric bikes, roof racks and has a repair shop.

"We never thought we could play in this market," Kegel said. "We really believe that where ever there's a Wheel & Sprocket we help grow the biking community."

