Wheel & Sprocket replaces Fitchburg Cycles on Cahill Main

The doors have opened on a second location in Dane County for Wheel & Sprocket.
The Milwaukee-based bicycle retailer opened its first store in 2018 in Middleton and has now purchased the assets of Fitchburg Cycles, which opened about 10 years ago in what had been a Blockbuster Video store at 2970 Cahill Main in Fitchburg. However, Edwin Benet, the former owner of Fitchburg Cycles, said he is thankful for the move after he was given an eviction order from his new landlord, Bridge33 Capital, a Seattle-base real estate investment firm, that purchased most of the buildings in the Hatchery Hill Town Center and wanted to triple his rent.
"It was a blessing," said Benet, who was moved to tears during a ceremonial chain cutting ceremony Wednesday to welcome Wheel & Sprocket to the city. "I'm debt free now and have some money for retirement. I was very lucky to have the (Kegel) family step in."
Wheel & Sprocket was founded in 1973 and, in 1989, was purchased by Chris Kegel, who started with the shop as a mechanic a few weeks after it opened in Hales Corners. His two children, Amelia and Noel Kegel now run the business that has grown with the addition of the Fitchburg shop to 12 locations in Wisconsin and Illinois.
Wheel & Sprocket is Fitchburg's lone bike shop but the Madison area is filled with bike shops that sell products in a wide price range and which is highly competitive.
Amelia Kegel said Wednesday that her company is always looking for growth opportunities and the situation with Fitchburg Cycles presented an opportunity. The shop carries Trek, Giant and other major brands, a line of electric bikes, roof racks and has a repair shop.
"We never thought we could play in this market," Kegel said. "We really believe that where ever there's a Wheel & Sprocket we help grow the biking community."
When someone shows up on a "Top 10" list, it could be a fluke, or one group's opinion. But Madison consistently shows up on national lists, from best place to live to best naked bike ride. Take a look at some of the lists that have called Madison out for its culture, families and more.
Best place to live
RUTHIE HAUGE
Madison took the top prize for best place to live in 2021 and 2022 in a ranking by livability.com. It was also third in 2020. Madison was also listed as one of the best small cities in America by National Geographic in 2018.
It's been reported that Madison has more bikes than cars. The city ranked second among best cities for bikes in 2020, though it dropped in the latest ranking.
Best city for the young and broke
JOHN HART -- State Journal
In 2018, Madison was ranked as the best city if you're young and broke, citing a relatively low cost of living, a high number of young adults and short commute times.
Best state capitals
RUTHIE HAUGE
In 2020, Madison ranked 3rd among capital cities in which to live. Wallethub noted affordability and economic well-being as strengths.
Best naked bike ride
Andy Manis
While it ranked Madison 11th in best biking cities, LawnStarter put the city at No. 8 for best naked bike ride in 2022. The list gave Madison high marks for bike friendliness, but the climate did not work in the city's favor.
Most caring city
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Wallethub named Madison the nation's most caring city in 2021 (it previously had been ranked No. 2). The city was praised for the way it cares for its vulnerable populations.
Best remote work situation
RUTHIE HAUGE
As more people work remotely, they value internet coverage, cost of living and good weather. While winter works against this Wisconsin city, it still ranked first among best places to live and work remotely in 2022.
Best city for recent grads
Mike DeVries
In 2019, Madison was listed in the Top 10 best cities for recent college graduates.
U.S. News & World Reports named UW-Madison the 14th best public school in the country in 2022. Madison has also been ranked the most educated city in Wisconsin and
Best place for kids
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
The city was named the best place in the U.S. to raise children in 2020, and the best city to raise a family in a separate ranking in 2018. That's largely because there are so many great experiences for children, such as the Vilas Zoo.
Best food truck
RUTHIE HAUGE
MSN put Madison on the list of best food trucks in America in 2021. This is El Burrito Loco food truck.
The Madison Museum of Contemporary Art was one reason Madison was listed as the city with the best work-life balance in 2020.
Best city for runners
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
In 2021, Madison was ranked 9th among the best city for runners. The listing noted pedestrian safety and the number of gyms. Madison also ranked in the top five for fittest cities in two separate rankings.
In 2018, Madison ranked 2nd among walkable cities.
Most successful women
RUTHIE HAUGE
Madison is a great place for women, according to a ranking that listed the city as the best place for successful women. Here, Jodie Jefferson is pictured at her Chicago-style fast food restaurant House of Flavas in Madison.
Madison was listed as the best place to retire by Money Magazine in 2021. The ranking listed activities and outdoor opportunities such as the Arboretum and the Lakeshore Nature Preserve as reasons to spend your golden years here.