What happens in Vegas starts in Madison: Frontier Airlines resuming direct flights Aug. 13

Low-fare carrier Frontier Airlines said Tuesday it will resume nonstop flights between the Dane County Regional Airport and Las Vegas on Aug. 13, with fares starting at $39.
The service is twice weekly, Friday and Monday. Frequency and times are subject to change, Frontier said, with updates available at FlyFrontier.com.
“We’re excited to be bringing back nonstop flights from Madison to Las Vegas beginning this August,” Daniel Shurz, Frontier’s senior vice president of commercial, said in statement. “Frontier is focused on ‘Low Fares Done Right’ and these flights will provide an affordable and convenient option for local residents to visit one of the top entertainment destinations in the world.”
The $39 promotional fare is available on tickets purchased by 11:59 p.m. Eastern time on Monday, and is valid for select days through Oct. 6. The promo fare is not available Sept. 1-7.
Customers can purchase options a la carte or in a bundle called the WORKS that ticket refundability, a carry-on bag, a checked bag, the best available seat, waived change fees, and priority boarding.
“We’re excited to see Frontier renew service to Las Vegas, and the Dane County Regional Airport looks forward to providing travelers with a safe and pleasant experience as they return to air travel,” Dane County Executive Joe Parisi said in a statement.
Rising vaccination rates and a growing willingness to return to travel plans put off by many due to the COVID-19 pandemic have resulted in a massive increase in travel in and out of the Dane County Regional Airport.
Airport data for April shows a roughly 1,500% increase in both passenger arrivals and departures compared with April 2020, the first full month when air travel and businesses shut down in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
At the same time, Dane County’s airport remains close to 55% down from traffic levels in April 2019, before the pandemic hit.
The surge in travel and a roughly $85 million expansion project that will add three gates should propel the airport to pre-pandemic operation levels — and likely beyond, officials have said.
At the end of 2019, the airport had 24 nonstop destinations, but the COVID-19 pandemic cut that down to 11.
