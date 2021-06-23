What happens in Vegas starts in Madison: Frontier Airlines resuming direct flights Aug. 13

Low-fare carrier Frontier Airlines said Tuesday it will resume nonstop flights between the Dane County Regional Airport and Las Vegas on Aug. 13, with fares starting at $39.

The service is twice weekly, Friday and Monday. Frequency and times are subject to change, Frontier said, with updates available at FlyFrontier.com.

“We’re excited to be bringing back nonstop flights from Madison to Las Vegas beginning this August,” Daniel Shurz, Frontier’s senior vice president of commercial, said in statement. “Frontier is focused on ‘Low Fares Done Right’ and these flights will provide an affordable and convenient option for local residents to visit one of the top entertainment destinations in the world.”

The $39 promotional fare is available on tickets purchased by 11:59 p.m. Eastern time on Monday, and is valid for select days through Oct. 6. The promo fare is not available Sept. 1-7.

Customers can purchase options a la carte or in a bundle called the WORKS that ticket refundability, a carry-on bag, a checked bag, the best available seat, waived change fees, and priority boarding.