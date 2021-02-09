Westgate Mall redevelopment gets boost from state

The redevelopment of Westgate Mall is getting an assist from the state and the deconstruction of the storied property could begin as soon as next month.

The Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation has awarded a $250,000 Idle Sites Redevelopment Grant to the city of Madison to remove hazardous materials and help demolish the more than 200,000-square-foot vacant mall on the city's West Side.

JT Klein Company is expected to begin work on the $105 million project next month that will include 465 housing units just north of the Hy-Vee grocery store. A 2.5 acre parcel at the corner of Whitney Way and Tokay Boulevard is also being eyed for a medical clinic but retail and restaurants are not a part of the project, Jacob Klein, president of the development company said Monday.

“WEDC is committed to helping communities invest in revitalizing different sites to encourage economic growth,” said Missy Hughes, secretary and CEO of WEDC. “This project will not only bring new residential and commercial space to Madison, but it will also optimize the use of an idle property that had previously served the city for decades.”