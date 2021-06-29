West Towne Mall, East Towne Mall resuming regular hours Thursday

With COVID-19 case numbers plummeting and restrictions mostly gone, West Towne Mall and East Towne Mall will resume regular hours on Thursday, owner CBL Properties said Tuesday.

The malls will be open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, including this Sunday, which is the Fourth of July.

Hours for department stores, stores and venues with exterior entrances, and restaurants may vary and can be found on West Towne’s website and East Towne’s website.

“We remain dedicated to the health and well-being of our customers, employees, and retail partners, and will continue to implement protective measures and frequent cleaning to keep the community healthy,” Melissa Cavanagh, senior marketing director for the malls, said in a statement.

CBL also said that stores and restaurants at the Malls are hiring, with details on openings at West Towne’s website and East Towne’s website.

