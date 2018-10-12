The renovation of the Walmart store on Madison's Far West Side has been completed.
The store, at 7202 Watts Road and adjacent to the Beltline, is one of 12 Walmart stores in Wisconsin to undergo a total of $42 million in renovations this year, according to the company.
The improvements to the Madison store include a state-of-the-art electronics department with interactive displays, self-checkouts at the front of the store, updated apparel departments with new signage and fitting rooms, new refrigerated cases in the produce, deli and meat departments and a tool department with a new look and expanded merchandise.
The store also has added a pick-up department at the front of the store for shoppers who place orders on-line while the Subway restaurant has been removed.
The Madison store, with 168 employees, was constructed in 1988 as part of a $20 million project that included a Sam's Club outlet across the parking lot. However, the 106,000-square-foot Sam's Club was shuttered in January. Walmart also has stores in Dane County on Madison's East Side, Sun Prairie, Monona and Stoughton.
Other Walmart stores around the state scheduled for upgrades this year are in the Milwaukee suburbs of Franklin and Germantown along with Neenah, Sparta, Superior, and in the northwestern part of the state, Hayward, New Richmond and St. Croix Falls.