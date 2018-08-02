Two West Corp. locations in Wisconsin plan to lay off 148 employees at the end of the month, according to the state Department of Workforce Development.
At the Middleton facility, 8401 Greenway Blvd., 112 employees will be laid off, and 36 will be laid off at the Green Bay facility, 1200 Hanson Road, on Aug. 31, the department said.
West Corp., a telecommunications provider based in Omaha, Nebraska, told the department the “unexpected and unforeseeable cancellation of a contract from a major client” on July 23 caused the mass layoff.
Positions predominently include sales managers and sales associates, according to the mass layoff notices West Corp. sent to the Department of Workforce Development.
The department said it, the South Central Workforce Development Board and the Bay Area Workforce Development board will provide services to the affected workers, including pre-layoff workshops for resume writing and interviewing, information about programs and resources available, and career and resource fairs.
The employees being laid off are not represented by a union and do not have bumping rights, the notices said.