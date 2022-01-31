Wellbe mobile app aims to be pregnancy, newborn care guide for patients

It may “wellbe” the next parenting trend — possessing a personalized manual that, despite being small enough to fit in your pocket, tells you what to expect when you’re expecting.

And it might just change the way Sauk Prairie Healthcare Birth Center gynecologists and nurses help patients navigate bringing a new life into the world — during a time that birth rates are on the decline, providers face burnout, hospitals are short-staffed and in-person interactions are minimal amid the ongoing pandemic.

Founded a decade ago, Madison-based health technology startup Wellbe has equipped health care institutions across the nation with digital self-service tools (called ConnectedCare) that help patients understand the conditions they face, and continuously engage with their doctor for treatment and surgeries — even after in-person appointments conclude. The institutions, specializing in neurology, obstetrics, orthopedics, spine, bariatrics and more, each use a customized ConnectedCare program.

Wellbe, with 26 full-time employees, has produced 50 of those programs to date.

“In many cases, providers fall back on giving paper forms (for patients) ... ‘Here are all the things you need to do for the next six months’ ... ‘Check in with us,” said Wellbe CEO James Dias. “(Those aren’t) the most effective ways to get patients to engage (with their doctors).”

“What we’ve seen (among patients and providers) using our (digital) platform is high levels of engagement ... at 96-98%,” Dias added.

For 67 new parents out of the Sauk Prairie Healthcare Birth Center, the cloud-based ConnectedCare application aims to provide forms for appointments, as well as educational materials and assessments pertaining to pregnancy and newborn care, Dias said, adding all are accessible on a mobile device.

The center has just over 30 employees, including nurses, gynecologists and other medical staff.

The partnership between Sauk Prairie Healthcare and Wellbe is the first of its kind in Wisconsin and the Midwest, Dias said. But the institution has for years used the startup’s software for orthopedic providers and patients.

Philanthropist Lea Culver, co-founder of fast food restaurant chain Culver’s, provided funding to help bring the app to the center. The funding amount could not be disclosed.

And so it became the next space for Wellbe to innovate last November, having delivered 402 babies in 2021 compared to 350 in 2020, said director of birth and women’s care Sue Shafranksi, adding the increase counters that of hospitals around the U.S.

The number of births in the country has declined every year since 2008, according to data from the National Center for Health Statistics.

Between 2000 and 2019, daily births went down an average of 0.39 per year. That decrease was more stark in 2020, when daily births dipped 4.06% lower than in 2019.

From car seats to pediatricians

The app guides pregnant patients through the 10 weeks leading up to and after the birthing event, Shafranski said.

The software is especially critical at the beginning of the patient’s third trimester, she said, when logistical, medical and personal preparations are necessary for their baby’s delivery — the app tells new moms what to expect during the experience.

It also instructs a parent how to care for their newborn — education is available for breastfeeding, and even selecting the right car seat or pediatrician, she said.

“Most of our patients have been very happy with (the app),” said Sauk Prairie Healthcare Birth Center gynecologist Todd Schad, adding that while software has only been available to staff for a few months, “it provides us a checklist for being able to visually see what kind of homework assignments the patient has (and hasn’t) done.”

The technology not only helps Sauk Prairie Healthcare Birth Center staff identify gaps in patient care, he said, it’s freed up more of his time to interact with new moms face to face.

Schad said he’s had less “extraneous paperwork” to do because of the app, and anticipates that circumstance is the same for colleagues. To truly measure the impact the app has had on providers and their patients, more data is needed, Shafranski said, adding the birth center will be studying that in the months ahead. Schad’s experience is the goal, she said, as well as a reduced need to hire new staff.

But for providers in other specialties, Dias said, time saved amounts to hundreds of hours.

More growth expected

Last summer, Wellbe received a $2 million funding round led by Madison-based investment firms HealthX Ventures and WISC Partners.

Back then, ConnectedCare was used by 21 health care systems in 16 states.

The money was meant to help the startup grow into new markets, which it has indeed done, Dias said, adding that the company added cancer as a specialty to its digital repertoire 18 months ago.

Maternal care and weight loss provide the latest growth prospects, he said, adding that the startup’s technology employs a versatile and “modular” approach.

Going forward, Wellbe will continue to look for new ways to diversify, Dias said.

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.