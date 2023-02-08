A mineral and technology maker with locations and workers around the world is closing its Madison manufacturing plant and cutting 115 jobs.
Weir Group, founded in 1871, said in a letter sent to the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development, Workforce Development Board of South Central Wisconsin and city of Madison that the company will over the next year cease all manufacturing and distribution operations at Weir Minerals, located on Stoughton Road. The company overall has 13,000 employees in over 50 countries.
The closure will take place using a "phased approach," the company said in an email statement to the Wisconsin State Journal. The Madison layoffs are expected to start in December and be completed no later than June 20, 2024, Weir Group said in the letter.
Affected Weir Minerals employees include assemblers, lab technicians, buyers, human resources personnel, engineers, machinists, welders, planners, supply chain staff and analysts, as well as managers and the vice president of operations, according to the letter.
The company said it is relocating its Madison manufacturing and distribution services to Salt Lake City, Utah, and Saint Louis, Missouri.
But "additional business" from the Madison office will not be impacted, Weir Group said. The Madison location "will continue to offer its full scope of engineering, equipment parts and services to customers," the business said.
"Our business has shifted over the past few years, and our customers' business models are also changing," said Ermanno Simonutti, managing director for Weir Mineral's North America region, in a statement. "These changes are not taken lightly.
"We will be saying goodbye to colleagues who have played an important role in Weir’s success. We are committed to helping our employees through this transition and will do so with the utmost dignity and respect."
Emilie Heidemann picks her 5 favorite 2022 stories
"The storm will abate, and the sun will rise again."
That was a quote I read recently. It's was written by a renowned psychiatrist who actually practices locally.
It's hard not to get caught in the throes of all the headlines and wonder what the world is coming to. Even for me – an anxious and introverted pessimist-who-is-secretly-an-optimist with high hopes that, while the world may seem bleak at times, things will eventually get better.
There are still pockets of joy even in the deepest pits of fire.
I never envisioned that my journalism career would entail weathering an ongoing pandemic whose affects are likely to be felt for decades to come. For one story this year, I drove for miles as cars lined up outside a pharmacy waiting for a COVID-19 test amid a shortage caused by the omicron variant.
Eventually, that shortage eased. And more is now known about the once mystery virus that had everyone fearing an apocalypse was imminent.
Soon after, with a colleague and friend, we highlighted the problems plaguing Wisconsin's childcare industry as exacerbated by pandemic.
Since then, various organizations have sought ways to better support parents and providers with more work to be done. Sometimes, it takes work to make things better.
I covered the city of Madison's effort to better support businesses owned by people of color last spring. I recall one of my sources texting to tell me I had created "art" once the story published. Efforts continue.
Additionally, I wrote about how a local uptick in unionization rates (that's continuing by the way) was reflective of a national trend, and how the Dane County employers were jumping on the bandwagon to support workers with children despite no federal guidelines for doing so.
There are still no federal guidelines in December 2022, but the story did inspire a well-written column by the Wisconsin State Journal's editorial board.
Solving some problems may have to start with new knowledge and awareness, just like storms always start with lightning, and then cracks of thunder.
The clouds always pass with time. And the sun comes out again.
That's my personal theme for 2022. Enjoy the below collection.
