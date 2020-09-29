WEDC to award $3 million to small businesses with COVID-19 innovations

A small business contest through the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. will award a total of $3 million to companies with innovations that address the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Nearly 200 small businesses could receive funding through the We're All Innovating contest, which is funded through the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
WEDC's intent for the contest is to reward the creative ways companies are responding to the pandemic and to help offset the costs of the pandemic's disruption on business.
WEDC wants to show entrepreneurs and future entrepreneurs that Wisconsin will support them, Hughes said in an interview. She noted that many recent college graduates and current college students grew up watching the economy crash in the 2008 recession and are now watching the economic repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"It's hard to take a risk in that moment. It's hard to think, 'Oh, I want to start my own business,'" Hughes said. "We want to show them that the state supports their innovation. The state supports them going out on their own, and we've got their back."
Judges for the contest will select winners in these categories:
- Technology innovation to address COVID-19 impacts on health.
- Technology innovation to address COVID-19 impacts on business.
- Service and business operation innovations to respond to COVID-19 disruption.
The top prize for each category will be $68,000.
"We want to make sure that we have enough awards to cover all the different work that's happening," WEDC Secretary Missy Hughes said. "We anticipate that we will see a wide variety of different types of innovation."
Businesses with 50 or fewer employees can apply for the contest by 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 18 at wiconsininnovates.com. Grants will be announced by Dec. 15.
Hughes encourages business owners to take a look at how they have modified business practices or what products they've developed since the pandemic began and apply to the contest. Many business owners don't think of themselves as innovators or realize they have an innovative company, she said.
"What I really want is for people to realize that the work that they're doing is part of the solution," Hughes said. "They can enter the competition and share what they've learned, and we can all be better for it."
Entries will be scored on the ability of the innovation to address the impact of COVID-19, progress made on the innovation and work yet to be completed, quality of the business and implementation plans, viability of the innovation, impact of the innovation on rural or ethnically diverse communities, need for grant support and more.
WEDC is partnering with the Wisconsin Technology Council to select judges from a variety of industries and from around the state. The Tech Council already has an infrastructure for judging awards from its own competitions, such as the Governor's Business Plan contest.
Award recipients will be required to submit performance reports three months after receiving the grants and 12 months after.
The contest is another step for WEDC to help businesses through the economic upheaval of the pandemic. WEDC distributed more than $65 million in CARES Act funding to 26,000 businesses this summer.
It also provided $2.5 million to businesses owned by people of color in the Ethnic Minority Emergency Grant program and $5 million to the state's smallest businesses through the Small Business 20/20 program.
"We're trying to get the momentum of the economy rolling again as much as we can," Hughes said.
Despite the pandemic's continued effect on the state and the country, including a sharp increase in confirmed cases in Wisconsin, Hughes said she and business owners are still optimistic about the state's economic recovery and its ability to bounce back.
"They have gotten punched in the gut two or three times," Hughes said of small businesses. "And they still say, 'We're going to be okay."
Bus Shields
UWClasses
Virtual Learning
UW Opening Covid
UW Move In
UWClasses
UWClasses
UWClasses
UWClasses
Trucks Feature
Playtech
Covid Dental
DaytoRemember
VilasZoo
RoshHashanah
Requiring masks
In-person absentee voting begins
Middleton High drive-up graduation
Anti-mask protest
Making COVID-19 masks
Shortage of coins
Goodman Pool
Goodman Pool
YMCA summer camp
100,000 masks
Contact tracing
Doctor talking to patient
Outdoor class at Pinnacle
Punching bag
Starlite 14 drive-in theater
Starlite 14 drive-in theater
Masks to be required
News conference on masks
Covid cleaning
Bar closings
Homeless camps
Homeless camps
Testing
Testing
Virus testing
Henry Vilas Zoo reopens
Union Terrace reopening
A Day to Remember
West High grads
Pool openings
Grads on the Yahara
Fifth-grade graduation
Tribes battling steep losses
COVID-19 openings
Picking up belongings
Downtown Businesses
Covid transportation
Church capacities
Church capacities
Prepping for reopening
Warner Park - screening
Outdoor Dining East Main
Spacing out customers
Getting a tattoo
Memorial Day ceremony
Memorial Day weekend
Tom Diehl, Tommy Bartlett Show not opening 2020, State Journal photo
Salons Opening
Fitness openings
Duck Pond Drive-In
Memorial Union crowd
Child care at YMCA
Bikers on Arboretum Drive
Brittingham Boats
Restaurant open
COVID-19 businesses reopen
Restaurant, bars reopen
Dentist with patient
Dane County institutes order
Carry-out food
Small retailers reopening
Shoe store reopening
COVID 19 testing site
COVID 19 testing site
UW-Madison virtual graduation
Monona Library Curbside
COVID-19 meat
Homeless in parks
UW Commencement
River Food Pantry
Dane County tourism
"Outside Looking In: A Drive-Thru Exhibition"
COVID-19 Menards
Covid Assembly Hearing
UW furloughs
Stay safe, Badgers
Celebrating 103 - From a distance
COVID-19 protest
COVID-19 candle installation
COVID-19 candle installation
A fishing opener amid COVID-19
COVID-19 UW-Madison students
Covid Public Employees
Act of Appreciation
Brazelton with video screen
Saris stays busy
Absentee ballots
UW Covid Testing
Covid State Parks
Easter baskets
As social distancing progressed into an official order to stay in our homes, Madison has started to look more like an empty shell rather than …
Election Day with COVID-19
COVID-19 Journaling Project
Election Day protest
Election Day with COVID-19
Honoring Essential Workers
Metro Transit Butler
Election set for Tuesday
Robots
Nolan family
Stressed over closure
Amy Shircel, former COVID-19 patient
COVID-19 retail
Playground closed
Little Library closed
Entryway
Face shields
Carwash
Rent strike
Election COVID-19
Precious Cargo
Chad Backes
Lori and Chris Robson
Tourism
Tourism
City Church live stream
Covid Funerals
Covid Funerals
COVID-19 Sewn Masks
Traffic changes
John Hicks getting a meal
Rachel putting food in cooler
Mock Senate
COVID-19 Ventilators 1
Covid Golf Courses 1
Tony Evers to order nonessential businesses to close
Tony Evers to order businesses to shut down to battle COVID-19
COVID-19-Bars and Restaurants
COVID-19 UW Virtual Match Day
Covid State Street
COVID-19 daycare
COVID-19 daycare
Barber Sherman Plaza
COVID-19 schools
COVID-19 schools
UW Moving to Online Only
UW Moving to Online Only
Covid Outdoors
Covid Outdoors
Stocking bags
Madison school meals
Hawk's Bar & Grill
State Street -- Coronavirus
Speaking to changes
Jenifer Street Market
COVID-19 coronavirus UW-Madison campus dorm move-out
School closure news conference
Coronavirus cleaning at UW
UW Spring Break
UW COVID-19
UW COVID-19
Evers news conference
UW Covid-19
COVID-19 News conference
Safdar, Rhodes-Conway and Parisi
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.