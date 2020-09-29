WEDC to award $3 million to small businesses with COVID-19 innovations

The top prize for each category will be $68,000.

"We want to make sure that we have enough awards to cover all the different work that's happening," WEDC Secretary Missy Hughes said. "We anticipate that we will see a wide variety of different types of innovation."

Businesses with 50 or fewer employees can apply for the contest by 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 18 at wiconsininnovates.com. Grants will be announced by Dec. 15.

Hughes encourages business owners to take a look at how they have modified business practices or what products they've developed since the pandemic began and apply to the contest. Many business owners don't think of themselves as innovators or realize they have an innovative company, she said.

"What I really want is for people to realize that the work that they're doing is part of the solution," Hughes said. "They can enter the competition and share what they've learned, and we can all be better for it."