We Energies withdraws rate hike request; MGE to work with customer groups

WEC sold the plant for $924 million in 2007 and entered into a contract to purchase its output for the next two decades.

According to filings with the Securities Exchange Commission, WEC will pay $55.82 per megawatt-hour next year for energy from Point Beach, up from $52.66 this year. So far this year, the average wholesale price of electricity in the Midwestern market was a little more than $25.50 per megawatt-hour.

In a settlement for its last rate case, WEC agreed to work with consumer advocates and the PSC to review alternatives to the Point Beach contract.

The withdrawn requests did not mention the COVID-19 pandemic response, which has caused skyrocketing unemployment and falling electricity sales.

Citing the pandemic, Madison-based Alliant Energy last month filed a proposal to freeze rates next year for some 471,500 Wisconsin customers by using fuel and tax savings as well as company funds that would be recovered in future years.

Madison Gas and Electric notified regulators Monday that it is negotiating a rate agreement with customer groups that it plans to file later this year.

MGE spokesman Steve Schultz said in light of the pandemic the company is seeking “a collaborative agreement that provides both short- and long-term benefits to MGE customers.”

The business news you need With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.