We Energies to retire 1.8 gigawatts of fossil fuel; utility adding solar, wind, battery storage

“There’s also avoided capital,” Klappa said. “There’s a significant amount of avoided capital here that would have to be spent on the older efficient units if we kept the – or inefficient units if we kept them running.”

WEC spokesman Brendan Conway said natural gas generators at the Weston and West Marinette power stations would be retired as soon as 2023, and the company will identify another 300 megawatts of coal capacity for retirement next year.

The plan drew praise from the Sierra Club, which has argued the utility could save ratepayers millions of dollars by shutting down its coal plants.

“It feels like a tipping point,” said Elizabeth Katt Reinders, “This is a massive shift for the state’s largest utility… It feels very vindicating of the analyses we’ve been bringing before regulators across the country.”

Consumer advocates cautioned that ratepayer savings will depend on how regulators handle the hundreds of millions of dollars WEC has invested in fossil fuel plants over the past two decades.