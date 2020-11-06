We Energies to retire 1.8 gigawatts of fossil fuel, replace with solar, batteries, gas

WEC also intends to purchase a 200-megawatt share of Alliant Energy’s new West Riverside natural gas plant and build 100 megawatts of natural gas-powered peaking plants.

The company said those acquisitions will allow it to retire the 1,100-megawatt South Oak Creek power plant, whose four generators are all more than 50 years old, in 2023 and 2024.

South Oak Creek is the third largest coal-fired plant in Wisconsin, behind WEC’s 1,200-megawatt Elm Road station and the 1,100-megawatt Columbia power plant near Portage, which is jointly owned by WEC subsidiary Wisconsin Public Service Corporation, Alliant Energy and Madison Gas and Electric.

Klappa said closing an older plant like South Oak Creek could save $50 million a year in operational and maintenance costs.

“There’s also avoided capital,” Klappa said. “There’s a significant amount of avoided capital here that would have to be spent on the older efficient units if we kept the – or inefficient units if we kept them running.”

WEC spokesman Brendan Conway said natural gas generators at the Weston and West Marinette power stations would be retired as soon as 2023, and the company will identify another 300 megawatts of coal capacity for retirement next year.