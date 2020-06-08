We Energies seeks rate hike to cover rising cost of nuclear energy; MGE to work with customer groups

Wisconsin’s largest utility company is looking to increase electricity rates next year to cover rising costs, while Madison Gas and Electric says it is negotiating with customer groups.

We Energies says it will need to collect an additional $25.6 million in 2021, primarily to cover the rising cost of electricity purchased from the Point Beach nuclear power plant.

According to documents filed Friday with the Public Service Commission, the utility estimates that would result in an average rate increase of about 0.88%, although large commercial and industrial customers would see an increase of about 1.24%.

WEC is also requesting a 0.13% average rate hike for customers of its subsidiary Wisconsin Public Service Corp.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

It will be up to the three-member PSC to determine how much, if any, the utilities are allowed to raise rates. Decisions in such cases are usually issued in November.

After a four-year rate freeze, the PSC last year approved a roughly 0.66% hike in 2020 for about 1.1 million We Energies customers based on fixed expenses and projected fuel costs. About 442,000 WPS customers saw rates go up about 1.6%.