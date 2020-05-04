We Energies projects 5% drop in electricity sales; industrial sector down 18%

Wisconsin’s largest utility says electricity use by large industrial customers is down 18% , and the company expects total retail sales to fall 5% over the next nine months as the economy begins to recover from the COVID-19 health crisis.

WEC Energy Group Chairman Gale Klappa said shelter in place orders that took effect in March had a “minimal impact” on the company’s first quarter earnings, reported Monday, but since March 24 overall company electricity sales are down 7%.

WEC, the parent company of We Energy and Wisconsin Public Service Corporation, does not expect sales to fully recover this year.

The large industrial segment is expected to see the biggest hit, with sales 18% below company forecasts in the second quarter and remaining 7% below by the fourth quarter, chief financial officer Scott Lauber said Monday in a conference call with investors.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

Small industrial and commercial sales are expected to fall 8% in the second quarter, improving to a 3% reduction in the fourth quarter.

Residential sales, which so far are up about 5% with most people staying home during the day, are expected to be up 4% in the second quarter and return to near-normal levels by the end of the year.