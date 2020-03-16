Waterparks, museums close; state tourism industry braces for hit from COVID-19

Waterpark resorts

In Wisconsin Dells, where tourism is a $1.21 billion industry, two of its largest waterpark resorts — Wilderness and Kalahari — will close Wednesday afternoon.

Chula Vista announced late Monday that it would close its waterpark and conference, banquet and event facilities on Wednesday but hotel rooms, condominiums and villas will remain open.

Great Wolf Lodge closed on Sunday but no announcement has been made for Mount Olympus resort. Based on the orders Monday by Gov. Tony Evers to limit crowds to no more than 50 people, it could mean, at the very least, limited crowds in its waterpark, game rooms and restaurants.

Other closings in Wisconsin Dells include the Rick Wilcox Theatre, which has not scheduled a show until May 23, while the Palace Theatre has rescheduled an Air Supply Concert to October. It’s unclear if the Palace's “Dirty Rotten Scoundrels,” which opened March 13, will continue with a limited audience or be rescheduled.

Wisconsin Dells has more than 8,000 guest rooms, but with the country largely hunkering down it’s likely that many of those rooms will be empty over at least the next few weeks. Officials at Kalahari, Wilderness, Great Wolf and Chula Vista have all said they’d like to reopen by April 2.