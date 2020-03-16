Waterparks close, museums and historic sites shutter and state tourism industry braces for hit from COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic

Other closings in Wisconsin Dells include the Rick Wilcox Theatre, which has not scheduled a show until May 23, while the Palace Theatre has rescheduled an Air Supply Concert to October. It’s unclear if “Dirty Rotten Scoundrals,” which opened March 13, will continue with a limited audience or be rescheduled.

Wisconsin Dells has more than 8,000 guest rooms but with the country largely hunkering down it’s likely that many of those rooms will go empty over at least the next few weeks. Officials at Kalahari, Wilderness, Great Wolf and Chula Vista have all said they’d like to reopen by April 2 but it’s anyone’s guess if that date is a realistic. Major League Baseball, for example, announced Monday that it won’t begin the season until at least May, wiping out at least 17 games at Miller Park for the Milwaukee Brewers.

The Wisconsin Dells Visitor and Convention Bureau has even pulled its spring break advertising from the Chicago, Minnesota and other markets in Wisconsin, said Leah Hauck, communications manager for the WDVCB. It's not known how many jobs will be affected but it could be into the thousands, officials have said.

“As far the tourism industry is concerned it’s affecting everybody,” Hauck said of the pandemic. “We’re all in this together. This isn’t just Wisconsin Dells. This is all tourism and travel destinations.”