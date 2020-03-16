Waterparks close, museums and historic sites shutter and state tourism industry braces for hit from COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic

This will be a spring break to forget for Wisconsin Dells and the rest of Wisconsin’s multi-billion dollar tourism industry.
Waterparks are closing, museums have shuttered and historic sites like Old World Wisconsin near Eagle and Circus World in Baraboo are no longer an option due to concerns of the COVID-19 coronavirus.
The Chazen Art Museum and Milwaukee Art Museum have closed along with the Wisconsin Maritime Museum in Manitowoc and Leah Yawkey Woodson Art Museum in Wausau. Door Peninsula Winery in Door County remains open but olive oil, food, and fudge sampling have ceased and tastings are now using disposable cups. A presentation about bobcat scheduled for Thursday at the Northern Great Lakes Visitor Center near Ashland has been postponed.
The closures and cutbacks will mean lost revenues, unemployment for workers and a significant dent in tourism spending, one of Wisconsin’s three economic pillars along with manufacturing and agriculture.
Even the Wisconsin Governor’s Conference on Tourism that was scheduled to start Sunday at Monona Terrace has been postponed. It will now be held from May 26-28.
“There will be books written about this episode in tourism and how you go from (nothing) to a full-blown crisis in two weeks,” said Jack Moneypenny, president and CEO of the Door County Visitor Bureau.
Direct tourism spending in 2018 increased 4.86% to $13.3 billion, according to a study commissioned by the state Department of Tourism, the ninth straight year of growth for the industry. Numbers for 2019 will be released in May but the 2020 numbers are almost certain to take a hit.
In Wisconsin Dells, where tourism is a $1.21 billion industry, two of its largest waterpark resorts - Wilderness and Kalahari – will close Wednesday afternoon. Chula Vista announced late Monday that it would close its waterpark and conference, banquet and event facilities on Wednesday but hotel rooms, condominiums and villas will remain open. Great Wolf Lodge closed on Sunday but no announcement has been made for Mount Olympus resort. Based on the orders Monday by Gov. Tony Evers to limit crowds to no more than 50 people, it could mean, at the very least, limited crowds in its waterpark, game rooms and restaurants.
"As we navigate together through this uncharted territory, we are very thankful for our incredible communities, guests and associates during this uncertain time," Kalahari officials wrote on their website. "We’re optimistic that healthier days are on the horizon."
Kalahari, located at the corner of Highway 12 and Interstate 90/94, features a 125,000-square-foot indoor waterpark, an indoor amusement park, has a 215,000-square-foot conference center and more than 1,000 guest rooms. On Sunday, it closed its resort in Sandusky, Ohio, and on Tuesday will close its resort in the Pocono Mountains of Pennsylvania. It’s unclear how many people will be left without a job but the number is likely to be in the hundreds.
Wilderness, which sprawls over 600 wooded acres in Wisconsin Dells, has over 1,000 guest rooms, condominiums and cabins and four indoor waterparks. Guests staying Tuesday night will have full use of the resort until 3 p.m. Wednesday.
"We have been working closely with local and state Department of Public Health officials and we have been monitoring the CDC’s real-time updates on the status of the COVID-19 virus. More stringent measures for sanitation have been implemented company wide and to date we have had no reported positive cases of COVID-19 among our guests or staff members," the resort wrote. "Despite this information and our efforts to this point, we believe it is in the best interests of our staff, our guests, and our community to temporarily close."
Great Wolf Lodge, with more than 400 rooms and 76,000-square-feet of waterpark attractions in Wisconsin Dells opened in 1997, now has 19 resorts in 13 states. A statement on Great Wolf Resort's website said that it had implemented enhanced sanitation measures at its resorts and had reported no virus cases with its guests or employees but chose to close after guidance from state federal and state officials.
"This is an unprecedented and challenging time," the Madison-based company wrote on its website. "We will continue to stay connected with federal and state health officials to monitor the ongoing situation and provide our guests with additional updates as warranted."
Other closings in Wisconsin Dells include the Rick Wilcox Theatre, which has not scheduled a show until May 23, while the Palace Theatre has rescheduled an Air Supply Concert to October. It’s unclear if “Dirty Rotten Scoundrals,” which opened March 13, will continue with a limited audience or be rescheduled.
Wisconsin Dells has more than 8,000 guest rooms but with the country largely hunkering down it’s likely that many of those rooms will go empty over at least the next few weeks. Officials at Kalahari, Wilderness, Great Wolf and Chula Vista have all said they’d like to reopen by April 2 but it’s anyone’s guess if that date is a realistic. Major League Baseball, for example, announced Monday that it won’t begin the season until at least May, wiping out at least 17 games at Miller Park for the Milwaukee Brewers.
The Wisconsin Dells Visitor and Convention Bureau has even pulled its spring break advertising from the Chicago, Minnesota and other markets in Wisconsin, said Leah Hauck, communications manager for the WDVCB. It's not known how many jobs will be affected but it could be into the thousands, officials have said.
“As far the tourism industry is concerned it’s affecting everybody,” Hauck said of the pandemic. “We’re all in this together. This isn’t just Wisconsin Dells. This is all tourism and travel destinations.”
On Monday, the Wisconsin Historical Society announced that it would temporarily close until at least April 10, its historic sites and other facilities, including Pendarvis in Mineral Point and the H.H. Bennett Studio in downtown Wisconsin Dells. The closures include the library and archives at the society’s headquarters building adjacent to the UW-Madison campus and its museum on Capitol Square. School tours are also canceled at the state's 10 historic sites until May 11.
"Our facility closures are precautionary measures," Christian W. Overland, the society's director and CEO said. "No known cases of the virus have been reported by any of our volunteers, staff or visitors. Our facilities team has increased cleaning and sanitizing frequencies in all of our buildings as an additional precautionary measure."
The closures come on the heels of several other WHS cancellations announced Sunday. They included Friday's Burial Board meeting at the society's headquarters, a "Hmong in Wisconsin" book launch on April 6 at the Historical Society Museum and Saturday's Brews, Brats and Curds at Wade House in Greenbush. It also cancelled Jerry Apps Day in Wild Rose.
At Wollersheim Winery near Prairie du Sac, the state’s largest winery has ended tours and tastings but its store remains open. In Door County, Moneypenny said his tourism organization has sent a survey out to lodging operators to get a handle on bookings and cancellations.
“This is still our quiet time up here so for us the very best time for us for this to happen, if it had to happen, is right now," Moneypenney said. "In the summertime, it would have probably just crippled us.”
In Manitowoc, Cathy Green, executive director of the Wisconsin Maritime Museum, the closure has forced the museum to lay off 20 tour guides and front desk staff. The hope is to reopen the museum along Lake Michigan on April 6 but even if that were to happen the museum’s $1.3 million budget will take a hit as much of its funding comes from ticket sales, which includes school groups and overnight stays on the U.S.S. Cobia, a World War II submarine docked in the Manitowoc River adjacent to the museum.
“This is really a significant loss for us,” said Green, who, along with the rest of her remaining staff is working reduced hours. “Heading into the summer I think is where a lot of concern lies. Even after this is over, we’re going to wonder what the lingering effects may be.”