Watch now: Wyttenbach Meats is purchased by Prem, but Sauk City Bologna will live on

“Prems is really a respected business and family-owned and they do more things than we can do,” said Fritz Wyttenbach, 74, one of the founders of the Wisconsin State Cow Chip Throw & Festival. “You’re only as good as your employees and our employees make us look pretty good.”

Pleasant memories

Gritt, for example, has been making sausage for 40 years and has been working for the Wyttenbachs for the past 15 years. He just received word that his kielbasa took first place in this year’s Wisconsin State Fair meat products competition. His summer sausage placed second. The walls of the meat market are also filled with award plaques for blue ribbon jerky, snack sticks, flavored bacon and bone-in ham, among others.

“It’s bittersweet,” Gritt, 58, said of the Wyttenbachs’ retirement and the sale of the business. “It’s been great. We’ll see what the future brings.”

Joan Dahlke has worked behind the meat counter for the past three years, including in 2020, when sales were up 20% as more people stayed home instead of going out to eat during the pandemic.

“Very generous. Hardworking,” Dahlke said of the Wyttenbachs. “They’re willing to do whatever they can for others.”