Watch now: Working from home on the rise, but companies not leaping into metaverse yet

The sprawling 400-acre campus includes prairies, walking paths, fountains and wandering deer.

Nearby there are restaurants, hotels, apartments and, this being Wisconsin, a massive Kwik Trip convenience store.

Only the multiple buildings, which since the early 1990s have made up the national headquarters of American Family Insurance, are largely void of people.

The offices, conference rooms, desks, cubicles, atriums filled with natural light and hallways with colorful murals remain. But with the vast majority of its workforce hunkered down at home, the 1.3 million square feet of office space here is quiet.

Over the past two years, office work has undergone a radical transformation and it’s unclear what it will look like in the months and years to come. The advent of the Zoom meetings and now the metaverse, with its virtual reality capabilities, will likely only make working from home easier and more attractive to many, further challenging the norms of the past.

For American Family Insurance, which has another 805,838 square feet of office space in other locations around Dane County and more than 2,700 employees in the Madison area, that could mean leasing out unused space, selling some office buildings, not renewing leases and consolidating offices.

So far, however, it does not mean the radical shift that some futurists and technology experts say is coming via the metaverse — where employees could log into a virtual office from home to attend meetings and interact with co-workers.

But changes are in store.

A future look

On the third floor of American Family’s Building C, an L-shaped structure tucked along a ridge just west of American Parkway, Elisabeth Pieper, a workplace environmental consultant, is charged with creating the workspace of the future, and it goes well beyond stand-up desks.

Here there are conference tables with only soft fabric dividers that serve as makeshift walls. Couches and soft chairs are grouped together in front of white boards while others are partially hidden behind metal screens with bi-fold doors that make up more private meeting space. Another room looks more like a small bar sans tap handles but equipped with stools and a video monitor with touch-screen technology and video conferencing capabilities.

Traditional work stations can be found but are not assigned to a specific person. Instead, they are grouped together in varying configurations to allow for collaborations ranging from two to five people. There are also private office spaces that can be reserved with an app while others are on a first-come, first-serve basis.

All of this in anticipation that when people return, it may be for only part of a week and involve primarily collaborative work.

“Our focus now has been a lot more strategy in terms of what does the office mean to everybody,” Pieper said. “What is the office going to be for? Because it’s not going to be for assigned desks and assigned offices and conferences rooms only. We’re trying to figure out what the office’s value has in the whole hybrid big-picture.”

Here to stay?

Prior to the pandemic, about 25% of the company’s 13,200 employees around the country worked from home. That number increased to 95% during the pandemic, but it’s unlikely to return to the 25% level moving forward, according to Kari Grasee, American Family’s vice president of business and workplace services. In all, the company has about 4.1 million square feet of office space throughout the country while many new employees for the national headquarters are not being required to move to Madison.

“We are expecting we’ll need less space, but there’s still an incredible amount of uncertainty,” said Grasee, who has been with the company for 25 years. “Things are absolutely going to be different and we need to be very thoughtful and have a long-term plan.”

And just like American Family is testing out new office configurations, Grasee says the company is also keeping an eye on emerging technology that could include the metaverse. However, there are no definitive plans to begin designing virtual meeting rooms and handing out special goggles.

“We continue to monitor new capabilities and how it can enhance our digital workplace experience,” Grasee said. “We’ll likely experiment with it and see what it means and how it can enhance our digital experience for those people who are on site as well as those people who may be off site.”

American Family is located adjacent to the 400-acre American Center Business Park, which includes a new UW Hospital and the corporate offices for Alliant Energy. Office buildings are scattered throughout the park, but for the first time residential housing is also part of the landscape. The Elevate Apartments along American Parkway feature 270 units while another development under construction behind the Kwik Trip will have 306 apartments.

Chuck Redjinski, a broker for Newmark Knight Frank, a commercial real estate services firm, is in the process of trying to lease or sell a 150,000-square-foot office building in the park that had been home to Baker Tilly, before it moved, prior to the pandemic, to a new building in the park. Redjinski is also working with American Family Insurance to sublet 30,000 square feet of unneeded space in the American Center and another 50,000 square feet of space outside the park on City View Drive in the High Crossing Office Park.

“That is still kind of a conundrum,” Redjinski said of office space demand. “We’re all trying to figure out who’s going back to the office and who’s going to work from home. I think a lot of companies are trying to figure that out but I think that picture will become much more clear this year.”

The city’s Downtown is home to about 52,000 workers and 4.5 million square-feet of office space for companies like Zendesk, Madison Gas & Electric, Eat Street and those in health care and state and local government.

Jason Illstrup, president of Downtown Madison Inc., estimates that 30% to 35% of the workforce has returned to the Downtown. However, more are needed to help support retailers, restaurants and bars, who also rely on tourists and those living in the area. Illstrup said special events and the vibe and energy of the Downtown are among the ways to draw workers back to Downtown offices but admits it may be in a modified format.

“I think the days of people going to the office, five days a week, eight, nine, 10 hours a day per shift probably are gone,” Illstrup said. “It’s going to look a little different for each company but you’re still going to see the downtown offices be the base for many of these companies.”

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.