Watch now: The muskie are back at the Lake Wingra dam and, yes, they like to jump
Muskie at Lake Wingra dam

A muskie jumps at the Lake Wingra dam in a failed attempt to go from the creek to the lake. The fish act on natural cues to spawn each spring but no reproduction has been recorded, according to the state Department of Natural Resources. Muskie on the Madison chain of lakes are stocked by the state and with cooperation from other organizations like the Capital City Chapter of Muskies Inc.

 Barry Adams | Wisconsin State Journal

The fish of 10,000 casts has returned to the base of the Lake Wingra dam.

The muskellunge, some of which can exceed 50 inches, make their way from Lake Monona each spring with hopes of leaping into Lake Wingra.

Few succeed but the migration, typically from late March to early May, becomes  a spectacle each spring as crowds gather at the dam and wait for the fish to jump. The muskie also poke their noses out of the water, glide just below the surface and at times their fins and tails breach the surface as they maneuver for position.

According to the state Department of Natural Resources, the muskie, named the state fish in 1955, congregate at the dam in response to spawning cues of increasing day length, concentrated water flows and rising water temperatures.

Muskie stocking

Bradd Sims, a fisheries biologist with the state Department of Natural Resources, transfers muskellunge fingerlings from a tank during a fish stocking effort at Lake Monona in Olin Park in the fall of 2019. Continuing an annual, collaborative effort between the DNR and the Capital City Chapter of Muskies, Inc., workers tagged, logged and released over 250 fish hatched from a strain originating in northern Minnesota.

A sign, donated by the Capital City Chapter of Muskies, Inc., and located at the dam, notes that while the fish deposit eggs and attempt fertilization, no natural reproduction has ever been documented. The muskie populations on lakes Wingra, Monona and Waubesa are maintained by annual stocking efforts.

However, during the migration, the area below the dam is closed to all fishing. The muskie season this year opens on May 1st in two thirds of Wisconsin with the northern third of the state's muskie season opening this year on May 29th. 

