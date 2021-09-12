Watch now: The Boneyard, a Madison dog park with beer, wine, cider and tacos

Not part of franchise

Kuhl and Stetzer are not part of any franchise and are feeling their way through the opening weeks. They had no problem finding employees, as 150 people applied for 20 positions that include bartenders, yard attendants and hosts who check in arrivals and explain the rules. Dog owners must also sign a liability waiver.

“The guys are great, the atmosphere is great, and the music they play is great. Everything is good about it,” said Tom Koren, who in 2013 founded Rusty Dog Coffee, which has a nitro version of its coffee on tap at the Boneyard. “Madison needs this. Especially this part of town. This shows people what can be done to a street that has nothing on it. We’re excited to be partners with them.”

The Boneyard also has plans for live music and host events involving local breweries, the Dane County Humane Society and dog rescue groups. This winter, the fence closest to the beer garden will be placed near the building to allow owners to stay inside or be under outdoor heaters as their dogs play. The business may be tucked away, but it’s easily accessible and drawing customers from throughout the area.