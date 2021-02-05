Watch now: The Arts Mineral Point Member Art Show brings in artists from throughout the region

MINERAL POINT — The brick building, with its mosaic floor entryway and intricate woodwork at the top of High Street hasn’t always been this accessible.

But over the past three years art has provided an avenue for visitors to get a look inside the Mineral Point Masonic Lodge, home to a majestic hall with high ceilings, hardwood floors and a long history.

In turn, the Freemasons are supporting the artists who make up a pretty good share of the community that was founded on lead but is now one of the state’s prime tourist destinations for history and art lovers.

For the second straight year, Arts Mineral Point is holding its Member Art Show in the lodge that was built in two sections, the first in 1897, the second in 1908. The sixth annual show, scheduled for this Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and on Feb. 13 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., is a way to bring artists together and draw more people to the city at a time when traffic to the downtown is slower, even when there’s not a pandemic.