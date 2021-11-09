 Skip to main content

Watch now: The amazing artistry behind the cranberry harvest
Watch now: The amazing artistry behind the cranberry harvest

Wisconsin produces more cranberries than anywhere else. And nowhere in Wisconsin is the tart red fruit more ubiquitous than the central sands area in Jackson, Monroe, Juneau and Wood counties, where cranberries are grown on about 270 farms spread across 21,000 acres. See how one of those farms, Wetherby Cranberry Company in Warrens, harvests this fruit that is unique to North America.

