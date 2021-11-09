Watch now: The amazing artistry behind the cranberry harvest

Wisconsin produces more cranberries than anywhere else. And nowhere in Wisconsin is the tart red fruit more ubiquitous than the central sands area in Jackson, Monroe, Juneau and Wood counties, where cranberries are grown on about 270 farms spread across 21,000 acres. See how one of those farms, Wetherby Cranberry Company in Warrens, harvests this fruit that is unique to North America.
We apologize if you are a huge fan of green beans. We apologize if you are the sort of person who longs for the green beans at Thanksgiving. We think it’s a little strange, but we still apologize.
It’s not that green beans aren’t perfectly delightful. It’s just that with so many far more exciting sides on offer at the typical Thanksgiving feast, it’s really hard to get excited about green beans. Usually, we don’t even bother to put them on our plates. So why do so many people serve them? It’s probably some combination of tradition (Aunt Susie always serves them!) and guilt (as if eating three green beans atones for your 1,500-calorie gravy-fueled sins ...).
Would it be easier to just leave them off this year’s menu? Yup. Will you? Probably not. So we decided that if you really must clutter up the table with green beans, at least make them truly delicious. Not that you need to work hard to make that happen. In fact, we came up with five delicious and easy ways to dress your green beans. They’re so good we might even eat less mashed potatoes to leave room for them. Or not.
Green beans five ways
Start to finish: 10 minutes
Servings: 6
- 2 pounds green beans, ends trimmed
- 1/2 cup water
- 2 tablespoons unsalted butter
- Kosher salt and ground black pepper
In a large skillet over medium-high, combine the green beans and water. Cook, stirring occasionally, for 5 minutes, or until just tender and bright green. Drain any water that has not evaporated and stir in the butter. Season with salt and pepper. Continue the recipe using one of the following variations:
Herbed
Stir in 2 tablespoons each of chopped fresh thyme, chives and parsley.
Toasted crumbs
In a small skillet, melt 2 tablespoons butter. Add 1 cup panko breadcrumbs, a pinch of salt and 1/4 teaspoon smoked paprika. Cook until toasted and fragrant, stirring constantly, 4 to 5 minutes. Sprinkle over the cooked and seasoned green beans.
Spicy garlic honey
Stir in a hefty pinch of red pepper flakes, 1 to 2 finely minced cloves of garlic and a drizzle of honey.
Cranberry nut
Finely chop 1/2 cup dried cranberries and 1/2 cup toasted sliced almonds. Sprinkle over the top of the cooked and seasoned green beans.
Maple soy
Leave off the salt and instead drizzle with a little soy sauce and maple syrup.
Don't settle for dull gravy — learn how to crank the flavor
Just because Thanksgiving mostly is about tradition doesn’t mean that we aren’t open to going off script when it comes to side dishes and exactly how to cook the big bird.
But the gravy? It’s where innovation goes to die! Generally, we’re content to just pour some store-bought chicken broth, along with a little butter and flour, into the pan in which the turkey was roasted, then call it a day. In truth, I love a pan gravy as much as anyone, but you can make a much more exciting gravy with just a little more work.
We were taught in cooking school that your sauce will only be as good as the liquid you add to it. In the case of turkey gravy, that would be turkey broth. What can be done to amp up its flavor?
To start, you want to brown the turkey parts that have been packed inside the bird — the neck and the giblets (that is, the heart and the gizzards). Then, slice off the bird’s wings — which nobody eats anyway — and add them to the other parts. (Do not add the liver; it will make the stock bitter. Instead, just reserve or freeze it until you can saute it in butter and serve it on toast. Yum!)
Browning these turkey parts, in the company of some carrots and onions, develops complex flavors. This is called the Maillard reaction. It’s what happens when amino acids combined with the sugars found in meat and many vegetables are heated above 300 F. Concentrated juices from these ingredients will collect in the bottom of the pan as you brown them. When you deglaze the pan, you dissolve those juices and add them to the browned ingredients, deepening the stock’s flavor.
You may be surprised to find tomato paste among this recipe’s ingredients, but tomatoes happen to be a terrific source of umami. Umami is the fifth taste, after sweet, sour, salty and bitter. It is usually described as “meaty.” The carrots in the stock also contribute umami. Briefly sauteing the tomato paste in the skillet helps to brown it and develop its natural sugars.
Having cooked up your stock in a separate pan, you’re eventually going to want to add to it the juices that streamed out of the turkey while it roasted and use the fat that accumulated in the pan while you basted the bird. Again, this is how you intensify the gravy’s turkey flavor.
By the way, don’t despair if your turkey is missing the happy little package of giblets and neck bone usually found inside the cavity; you’ll still have the turkey wings. Just cut them off and supplement with some chicken wings. You’ll need about eight ounces of poultry parts in total. Finally, I recommend making the turkey stock a day or two in advance of the feast. It will make the big day itself a little less stressful.
Bigger and Better Turkey Gravy
Start to finish: 4 hours 15 minutes (35 minutes active)
Makes 5 cups
- The neck, wings and giblets (about 8-ounces total) from an 18- to 24-pound turkey
- 1 tablespoon vegetable oil
- 1 medium yellow onion, medium chopped
- 1 medium carrot, medium chopped
- 2 garlic cloves, smashed and peeled
- 1 tablespoon tomato paste
- 6 cups low-sodium chicken broth
- 1 celery stalk, coarsely chopped
- 2 sprigs fresh thyme
- 1 bay leaf
- The drippings, 1/2 cup fat and pan juices from an 18- to 24-pound roasted turkey
- Butter, melted (if there is not enough fat from the roast to make the gravy)
- 1/2 cup plus 2 tablespoons instant flour (such as Wondra)
- Kosher salt and ground black pepper
Carefully chop the neck and wings into 1-inch pieces and pat them and the giblets dry. In a large skillet over medium-high, heat the oil. Add the turkey pieces and giblets, reduce the heat to medium and cook, stirring occasionally, until they are golden brown, 8 to 10 minutes. Add the onion, carrot and garlic and cook, stirring occasionally, until the vegetables are golden brown, about 5 minutes.
Add the tomato paste and cook, stirring, for 1 minute. Transfer the mixture to a medium saucepan and add 1 cup of water to the skillet. Deglaze the pan over high heat, scraping up the brown bits with a spatula, until all the bits have been dissolved. Pour the mixture over the turkey parts in the saucepan. Add the chicken broth and 2 cups water to the saucepan.
Bring the liquid to a boil, reduce to a simmer and cook, skimming the scum that rises to the surface with a skimmer or slotted spoon, until there is no more scum, 15 to 20 minutes. Add the celery, thyme and bay leaf, then simmer gently for 2 hours. Strain the stock through a colander, pressing hard on the solids. Discard the solids and measure the stock; you should have 4 cups. If you have more, return the liquid to the saucepan and simmer until it is reduced to 4 cups. If you have less, add water to the stock to make 4 cups. Cool, cover and chill until it is time to make the gravy.
When the turkey is cooked and resting on a platter, pour all the liquid in the roasting pan into a fat separator or large glass measuring cup. Pour or skim off the fat from the cup and reserve it; leave the cooking juices in the fat separator. You will need 1/2 cup of the fat for the gravy; if you don't have 1/2 cup, supplement with melted butter.
Set the roasting pan on top of 2 burners set over medium-low. Add the fat, followed by the flour. Whisk the mixture, preferably using a flat whisk, for 5 minutes. Add the reserved cooking juices from the roasting pan and two-thirds of the turkey stock. Bring the mixture to a boil, whisking. If the gravy needs thinning, add more of the turkey stock and the juices that accumulated on the platter where the turkey has been resting.
Reduce the heat to a simmer and simmer for 10 minutes. Season with salt and pepper.
Nutrition information 1/4 cup: 70 calories; 50 calories from fat (71 percent of total calories); 6 g fat (1.5 g saturated; 0 g trans fats); 5 mg cholesterol; 170 mg sodium; 4 g carbohydrate; 0 g fiber; 1 g sugar; 1 g protein.
Mushroom gravy
Proceed with the master recipe up to the point of adding the fat to the roasting pan. Add half the fat and 1/3 cup minced shallots and cook over medium heat, stirring, for 3 minutes. Add 8 ounces of assorted sliced mushrooms and 1 tablespoon chopped fresh thyme. Cook, stirring occasionally, until the mushrooms are golden, about 5 minutes. Add the remaining fat and the flour and cook, stirring, for 5 minutes. Add 1/3 cup dry sherry, Madeira or tawny port, or 1/2 cup red wine, (this is optional; you can leave the alcohol out) along with the reserved cooking juices and two-thirds of the turkey stock. Bring the mixture to a boil, whisking. If the gravy needs thinning, add more of the turkey stock and the juices that accumulated on the platter where the turkey has been resting. Reduce the heat to a simmer and cook for 10 minutes. Season with salt and pepper.
Mustard-herb gravy
Proceed with the master recipe up through the point of cooking the fat and flour for 5 minutes. Add 1/2 cup of dry white wine (this is optional; you can leave the alcohol out) along with the reserved cooking juices and two-thirds of the turkey stock. Bring the mixture to a boil, whisking. If the gravy needs thinning, add more of the turkey stock and the juices that accumulated on the platter where the turkey has been resting. Reduce the heat to a simmer and cook for 10 minutes. Whisk in 2 tablespoons Dijon mustard and 2 to 4 tablespoons finely chopped fresh basil, tarragon or sage. Season with salt and pepper.
Go stuff it! Or not. Either way, this stuffing is delicious
To brine or not to brine? High heat or low and slow? Jellied or whole berry? And of course, to stuff or not to stuff?
They are, of course, the perennial Thanksgiving debates. So let us give you a little clarity this year. And if your relatives disagree and want to argue about it, you can blame us.
If you have the space and time, brining is fine. If you don’t, it’s not worth the trouble (and you can replicate the results by just dumping a bottle of soy sauce over the bird before and during roasting anyway). For temp, start high, then cut it back to finish low and slow. As for the berries ... are you older than 10? Then whole berries are the only option.
Ah, but the stuffing. That one is more complicated. It’s hard to argue with the fact that a stuffed bird is more beautiful. Not to mention the stuffing from a stuffed bird packs way more flavor. Of course, if you don’t cook it properly, that flavor also packs a fine chance of food poisoning. And then there is the trouble and mess of doing the actual stuffing, and the fact that you’ve now rendered the dish unfit for any vegetarians at the table.
So we advocate having it both ways. Make up one giant batch of stuffing, then use part of it to stuff your bird while popping the rest into a well-buttered baking dish. The trick to keeping the stuffed stuffing safe to consume is to make sure it is hot when it goes into the cavity of the turkey (and using a thermometer to make sure it reaches 165 F at the center by the end of cooking).
As for the baking dish batch, keep it moist and delicious with a little extra broth drizzled over the top. If there are vegetarians in the mix, be sure to use vegetable broth. No veggies at the table? Ditch the extra broth and instead drizzle the finished stuffing with some of the pan drippings from the roasted turkey. Chances are that batch will be even more flavorful than the stuffing that was actually stuffed.
Now that you’re prepped to stuff (and not), we’ve got you covered with a master recipe for classic bread stuffing, as well as four ways to adulterate it most deliciously.
Classic stuffing and four variations
Start to finish: 40 minutes
Servings: 8
- 1/2 cup (1 stick) unsalted butter
- 1 large yellow onion, diced
- 3 ribs celery, diced
- 2 cups low-sodium chicken or turkey broth (or vegetable if making some or all of the stuffing vegetarian-friendly)
- 1 teaspoon kosher salt
- 1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper
- 1 tablespoon chopped fresh sage
- 1 tablespoon chopped fresh thyme
- 1 tablespoon minced fresh rosemary
- 8 cups toasted or stale bread (cut into 1-inch cubes)
Heat the oven to 375 F. Butter a large baking pan or casserole dish (such as a 9-inch-by-13-inch baking pan).
In a large deep skillet over medium, melt the butter. Add the onion and celery and cook for 5 to 7 minutes, or until the onion is translucent and tender. Add the broth, salt, pepper, sage, thyme and rosemary. Bring to a simmer. Remove from the heat and gently stir in the bread cubes. If desired, reserve some for stuffing the turkey. Transfer the remaining mixture to the prepared baking dish and bake for 20 minutes, or until the top is toasted.
Stuffing that is cooked in the bird must reach 165 F by the end of cooking. Use an instant thermometer inserted into the center of the stuffing to get an accurate reading. Stuffing that is cooked in a baking dish should be drizzled with pan drippings from the roast turkey just before serving (unless it is intended for vegetarians). The stuffing also can be modified with the following variations:
Sausage and grape
Brown 1 pound of loose breakfast sausage in the butter before adding the onions and celery. Stir in 1 1/2 cups of halved red grapes when adding the bread cubes.
Seeded rye and apple
Toast 2 tablespoons caraway seeds and 1 tablespoon fennel seeds in a dry skillet until fragrant. Add with the butter and proceed with the recipe. Use marbled rye or pumpernickel for the bread cubes, along with 2 peeled, cored and diced apples.
Cranberry chestnut
Add 3/4 cup dried cranberries and 1 cup lightly chopped roasted and peeled chestnuts along with the breadcrumbs.
Extra rich
Beat two eggs and 1/2 cup heavy cream together in a bowl. Whisk a ladle of the warm broth mixture slowly into the egg mixture. Remove the pan of broth mixture from the heat and add the egg-broth mixture back into it. Mix well. Use brioche or challah for the bread cubes.
Classic recipe nutrition information per serving: 210 calories; 110 calories from fat (52 percent of total calories); 13 g fat (8 g saturated; 0 g trans fats); 30 mg cholesterol; 450 mg sodium; 20 g carbohydrate; 2 g fiber; 3 g sugar; 4 g protein.
Moving meringue beyond lemons in this delicious pumpkin pie
This Thanksgiving pie is deliciously deceptive. Until you cut into it, it looks like your classic lemon meringue pie, piled high with billows of whipped and toasted egg whites. But once the knife slices through that sweet topping, the real deal is revealed. Hidden under the meringue is a classic pumpkin pie spiked with just a hint of citrus.
This pie is best made the day you plan to serve it, then held at room temperature. But if you’d rather get a jump on things, prepare the pumpkin pie base the day before, then cover and refrigerate. The day you plan to serve it, uncover it, use paper towels to pat dry the top, then proceed with the meringue steps.
Citrus pumpkin meringue pie
Start to finish: 1 hour 15 minutes (20 minutes active)
Servings: 8
- 1 prepared (raw) pie crust, homemade or purchased
- 3/4 cup packed brown sugar
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 5 eggs, divided
- 1 tablespoon pumpkin pie spice
- 15-ounce can pumpkin puree (not pumpkin pie mix)
- 1 cup heavy cream
- Zest of 1 medium lemon
- Zest of 1 medium orange
- Pinch of cream of tartar
- 1/2 cup granulated sugar
Heat the oven to 325 F. If the pie crust is not already in a pie pan, set it in a 9-inch pie pan and crimp the edges. Set the pie pan on a rimmed baking sheet.
In a medium bowl, beat together the brown sugar, salt, 1 whole egg, 4 egg yolks (reserve the whites for later), pumpkin pie spice, pumpkin puree, cream, lemon zest and orange zest. Once the mixture is smooth, pour into the prepared pie crust and transfer to the oven to bake for 40 to 50 minutes, or until the center of the pie is just barely set. Remove from the oven and increase the temperature to 425 F.
To make the meringue, in a large bowl combine the 4 reserved egg whites with the cream of tartar. It is very important that the egg whites be free from any trace of yolk and that the bowl be immaculately clean. Use an electric mixer fitted with the whisk attachment to beat on medium-high until foamy. Add the sugar, 1 tablespoon at a time, while continuing to beat.
Once the sugar is all incorporated, beat until stiff, shiny peaks form, a total of 6 to 7 minutes. Dollop the meringue on the top of the cooked pie, completely covering the surface, swirling to make peaks. Return the pie to the oven and cook for 8 to 10 minutes, or until the meringue is lightly browned. Allow to cool at room temperature before serving.
Nutrition information per serving: 370 calories; 180 calories from fat (49 percent of total calories); 20 g fat (10 g saturated; 0 g trans fats); 175 mg cholesterol; 270 mg sodium; 46 g carbohydrate; 3 g fiber; 33 g sugar; 7 g protein.
A moist and buttery seeded dinner roll with a sweet side
The turkey, the stuffing, the gravy, the mashed potatoes, the sweet potatoes, the bacon-Brussels sprouts medley, the corn, the salad, the cranberry sauce. A bountiful table, for sure. But no Thanksgiving dinner is complete without fresh dinner rolls. Because what else will you use to sop up all the juices and sauces and gravies that don’t make it onto your fork?
So we created these buttery, tender seed rolls that are pull-apart delicious. They are a cross between an Italian scali bread — a light, tender bread crusted in sesame seeds — and a Portuguese sweet roll. The result is a soft, pillowy roll with a light crumb, all perfect for wiping your plate clean. The lightly sweet flavor is the perfect complement to the many savory staples Thanksgiving offers.
Sweet sesame dinner rolls
Start to finish: 3 hours
Servings: 16
- 4 1/2 cups (1 pound 3 ounces) all-purpose flour
- 1/4 cup (1 1/2 ounces) potato flour (also sold as potato starch)
- 1 tablespoon instant yeast
- 1/2 cup orange juice, room temperature
- 1/2 cup water, slightly warmed
- 1/4 cup (1/2 stick) unsalted butter, room temperature
- 1/2 cup (3 1/2 ounces) packed brown sugar
- 1 1/2 teaspoons kosher salt
- 3 eggs, divided
- 1/2 cup toasted sesame seeds, divided
- Coarse sea salt
Coat a 9-by-13-inch pan with cooking spray.
In a medium bowl, whisk together the flour, potato flour and yeast. Set aside.
In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the dough hook attachment, add the ingredients in the following order: orange juice, water, butter, brown sugar, salt, the flour mixture, 2 whole eggs plus 1 egg yolk (reserve the extra egg white for later). Mix first on the lowest speed, scraping the bowl to ensure all the ingredients are incorporated. Continue to mix on speed 2. The dough should start out very sticky, but then become cohesive after about 2 minutes. It will not clean the sides of the bowl.
Add a little more flour, a tablespoon at a time, if the dough is too sticky. Add 1/3 cup of the sesame seeds once the dough ball comes together, then knead in the mixer with the dough hook for another 5 minutes.
Remove the hook and cover the bowl loosely with plastic wrap. Allow to rise in a warm place until doubled in size, 1 to 1 1/2 hours.
Turn the dough out onto a lightly floured surface and divide into 16 even pieces. Roll each piece into a ball and place in the prepared pan; the balls should touch. Cover loosely with plastic wrap and allow to rise in a warm place until puffy, about another hour.
Toward the end of the rising time, heat the oven to 350 F.
Once the rolls are puffy, beat the reserved egg white until frothy. Gently brush the egg white over the tops of the rolls. Sprinkle with the remaining sesame seeds and a bit of coarse salt. Bake for about 30 minutes, or until golden brown and cooked through. Allow to cool in the pan.
Nutrition information per serving: 230 calories; 50 calories from fat (22 percent of total calories); 6 g fat (2 g saturated; 0 g trans fats); 50 mg cholesterol; 230 mg sodium; 38 g carbohydrate; 2 g fiber; 8 g sugar; 6 g protein.