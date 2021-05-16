Watch now: Tariff decision means jobs and upgrades for Stoughton Trailers

“It has been a bigger boom than I think anyone expected a year ago when we filed the petition,” Wahlin said. “Those shipping companies have been operating for almost a year now at peak levels where they’ve had a year of holiday season-like surges and a lot of them were not prepared for that. And now that that’s happening a lot of trailer companies have the challenge of finding people, hiring people, ramping up and investing in new equipment and automation to support that. So it’s really taken off faster than people expected.”

The company, which has made $30 million in improvements to its facilities in Stoughton, Evansville and Brodhead over the last five years, is now in the midst of a hiring spree. It’s offering $20 an hour and providing on-the-job training for welders; painters start at $18.25 an hour and assemblers at $16 per hour. The plan is to add a second shift at the Evansville plant while the company has plans for another $10 million in improvements by the end of this year, Wahlin said.

Automated manufacturing is a big part of that investment but the company still needs hundreds of people to fill positions.