Watch now: Rising demand for Wisconsin-made products has Mount Horeb company expanding

The Wisconsin sampler includes a bottle of Botham wine, sausage from Usinger’s in Milwaukee, espresso-infused maple syrup from Tapped in northern Wisconsin and a beeswax candle from Gentle Breeze Honey in Mount Horeb.

WiscoBoxes’ business surged in spring 2020 with Mother’s Day, Father’s Day and graduation gifts as the pandemic locked shoppers down at home. But now, 80% of the company’s business is coming from corporations.

“Over the holidays our growth just exploded,” said Lisa Henbrook, WiscoBoxes markets and solutions developer. “They really wanted to encourage their workers who were working from home and working through all of the challenges of it. A lot of them were sending thank-you’s and that type of thing. We have such a good range of budgets for our boxes and you can also customize stuff that we were able to tailor that to each businesses’ price range and each person’s needs.”

Botham and Henbrook looked at virtually every available space in Mount Horeb including the former police station where Botham is storing extra boxes, but ultimately settled on expanding the existing space. The company is strictly an online business and despite its downtown location, does not have a brick-and-mortar retail store.