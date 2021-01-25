Watch now: Packers fans gear up, tailgate but prayers for Super Bowl fade

ASHWAUBENON — They kept waiting for the fireworks, but the sky remained dark.
The fans who came to tailgate without tickets to Sunday’s NFC championship game at Lambeau Field were equipped with generators and flat-screen televisions. Antennas brought the game over the air but with a more than 30-second delay.
The pyrotechnics following a Green Bay Packers touchdown would give those who stood behind their pickup trucks, minivans and SUVs a positive, pre-emptive sign that good things were to come on their screens.
But despite the gazes into the evening sky toward the state’s gridiron shrine, there was silence and no explosions.
A promising season was brought to a disappointing end one score shy of a trip to the Super Bowl.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers spoiled a nearly perfect day for football in Title Town by handing the Packers a 31-26 loss.
“It’s exciting when those fireworks go off, but tonight there just weren’t enough of them,” said Calleb Zyduck, of Wausau, who spent the game with family and friends on the parking lot of a funeral home along Lombardi Avenue. “I’m drained. One game from the Super Bowl and it hurts. It’s going to hurt.”
Zyduck pretty much sums up the state of Packers Nation, which was soaring with hope as quarterback Aaron Rodgers was playing MVP-caliber football, the Packers were hosting and it was playing a team from Florida in January on the Frozen Tundra, although it was a relatively mild day for these parts.
Al Meyer, of Howards Grove, arrived at a parking lot across from Lambeau at about 11 a.m. and watched the game with three friends he’s known since grade school at Port Catholic in Port Washington. Meyer — along with Mike Brewster, of Sussex; Steve Marsh, of Cedarburg; and Eric Rismeyer, of Germantown — chowed on grilled ribs, hoisted beers and took in the game from a flat-screen set up in the back of Brewster’s GMC Sierra pickup.
“We’ve been planning this for weeks,” Meyer said. “It’s tough, because everything was aligned and we felt like we had a great team. But (Tampa Bay quarterback Tom) Brady is a special player.”
Tailgating wasn’t allowed on Packers property Sunday due to COVID-19, but private lots around the stadium welcomed the action, charging as much as $30 for a spot that included access to a bathroom. Zach Hartman made the trip from Toledo, Ohio, and had a TV set up in the trunk of his Chrysler Pacifica. A firepit in front of the television added warmth but couldn’t take away the frustration.
“Nothing keeps you warm like a cold one and some first downs,” said Dana Doyen, of Appleton, who was among those huddled around Hartman’s fire, as the Packers tried to mount a fourth-quarter comeback.
“Come on, we could use another Super Bowl,” Doyen’s husband, Kasey Doyen, said toward the TV.
After the game, his cheeks pink and his eyes moist, Kasey Doyen was disappointed but sentimental and hopeful.
“I’m proud of the Packers, in all honesty,” he said. “They’ve come a long way. I’m glad I got the opportunity to see it.”
A light snow fell on the region Sunday morning, with some using shovels to clear their tailgating areas for games of washers and beanbag toss and to keep their feet a little more dry from the softening snow.
“I’m happy we have snow, actually,” said Aaron Sibilski, of Seymour, a season ticket holder who attended his first game of the season Sunday. “Everybody’s been locked up in their houses and stuff like that and it’s just really good to be here. It’s time to get on with life and have some fun.”
Michael Kane, 53, a mortgage lender from Sacramento, California, has been a lifelong Packers fan and Sunday was his first game at Lambeau. He was invited by friends to attend the historic game and stood across the street getting his picture taken in front of an ice sculpture before going into the stadium.
“This is just football history. The end-all and be-all of football is Lambeau Field and the city of Green Bay, and the Packers fans are the best fans in football,” Kane said. “I’m very excited to be here.”
Although Sunday’s crowd was one of the smallest since the 1930s, when the team played at Old City Stadium, there was a buzz as kickoff approached.
Aaron Knaack, of Portage, sat in row 31 near the 35-yard line on the Tampa Bay side of the stadium. He spent Saturday rewatching the Packers’ playoff game against the Los Angeles Rams to ready himself for Sunday’s matchup, which he hoped would be memorable for all the right reasons.
“You know with Ted’s (Thompson) passing and Aaron Rodgers getting up there, this is a big deal,” said Knaack. “It feels special to me right now.”
Kurrie Pelegrin, 51, of Oconomowoc, didn’t think she would get tickets for the game because there were 2,000 other people ahead of her. She was at the 2007 NFC title game, which the Packers lost to the New York Giants, and had been drawn to get Super Bowl tickets if the Packers had won.
“The kids got a pool instead of us going to the Super Bowl,” Pelegrin said. “But this is just amazing. I love being able to share this with my kids and their friends. It’s really cool.”
And memories are what Sunday was all about for Roger Roth II, of Appleton. He had brought his 7-year-old son, Roger Roth III, to his first Packers game. As Roth spoke, his son sipped hot chocolate from the 15th row near the 45-yard line about 50 minutes prior to kickoff. With so few fans, the duo had plenty of room to spread out and not be crowded.
“I’ve been waiting my whole life to bring one of my boys to a Packers game and it worked out that this was the one,” Roth said.
“As a father, it means a lot because I grew up watching football with my dad my whole life and it’s just a nice bonding experience for me and my boys.”