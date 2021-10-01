Watch now: Octopi Brewing in Waunakee shoots for 1 million barrels a year with $72 million expansion

WAUNAKEE — When Isaac Showaki opened his brewery here in 2015, he had optimistic visions of one day producing 50,000 barrels of beer a year.

But after six years his Octopi Brewing Co. has quickly blown past all of his most conservative estimates and is poised to become one of the largest breweries in Wisconsin and one of the largest craft breweries in the nation.

Showaki, 37, is in the midst of a $72 million, 300,000-square-foot expansion project in the Waunakee Business Park that is designed to push production to an astonishing 1 million barrels a year.

And very little of that will be produced for Octopi's own brands.

Instead, Showaki has found a profitable and growing niche in producing 500 different beer, hard ciders, canned cocktails and non-alcoholic teas, sodas, seltzers, coffees and flavored waters for other companies. Some, like One Barrel Brewing Co. in Madison, are relatively small. But some of the other 17 companies Octopi works with include some of the largest beverage companies in the country who either don't have the capacity or don't want to invest in building a facility for a new product that may or may not be successful.